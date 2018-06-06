Suniel Shetty and Patanjali come together for mega fitness event ‘MissionFitIndia’

Baba Ramdev, Suniel Shetty and Grand master Shifuji during MissionFitIndia campaign launch. Baba Ramdev, Suniel Shetty and Grand master Shifuji during MissionFitIndia campaign launch.

The country’s first 120-day fitness and wellness drive initiated by popular radio station Fever 104 in association with Patanjali was launched on June 4 in New Delhi. Actor Suniel Shetty, Baba Ramdev and managing director of Patanjali, Acharya Balkrishna were present at the event.

“In MissionFitIndia we are talking about Thali concept, what are its benefits, what is there in Maharashtrian thali, Kashmiri thali or Gujarati thali. These are the things we are talking about, there is no better nutrition then what is available at your home, just a little bit of change is needed to bring that effective change”, said Suniel Shetty.

Meanwhile, Baba Ramdev stressed on the need for physical fitness. “Everybody from a peon to the Prime Minister of India should do yoga and practice a healthy lifestyle, free from table sugar and minimized salt intake”, he said. The yoga expert also challenged Suniel Shetty, Grand master Shifuji, RJ Stuti and other known fitness trainers for a yoga face-off.

The program will be conducted in four phases with an aim to reach 220 million people across 43 cities in India through radio, digital and print medium. The first phase, called ‘Fit Basics’ will be conducted for three weeks to address the myths associated with fitness. The second, ‘Suniel ki Sena’, spearheaded by the actor himself will continue for six weeks, with 21 fitness experts including Vrinda Mehta coming on board to guide the listeners on fitness, mental health and body transformation. Celebrity chef Vivek Ratnani would also offer his expertise on wellness and nutrition. This will be followed by the third phase, ‘Fitness Wars’ which will witness RJs from 43 cities come together to test their endurance for six weeks and finally the finale where the selected ones would take up base in Uttarakhand for a transformation challenge.

Fitness experts during the journey will collaborate with dietitians and doctors to monitor injuries and other illness.

