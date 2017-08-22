Soha Ali Khan shares power-packed pic doing prenatal yoga; here’s why you should follow her lead

Soha Ali Khan practising the warrior pose. (Source: Instagram/sakpataudi) Soha Ali Khan practising the warrior pose. (Source: Instagram/sakpataudi)

When you are a celebrity, the need to stay fit is more of a necessity than just an overpowering desire to have a toned body. In the entertainment industry, not having a slender figure means setting off a torrent of criticism where bodyshaming simply becomes a part of reality. So, when Kareena Kapoor Khan walked about in unbridled abandon during her pregnancy, it ushered in a new outlook towards body weight and, of course, expecting celebrities. Over the past year, we’ve seen the pregnant Bollywood mom-to-be brigade flaunt their pregnancy, and Kareena was there leading the pack.

Well, following her footsteps at the moment is sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan. Not only is the actor, dressing up in beautiful maternity wear and enjoying every bit of her pregnancy, she is also showing others on how to stay fit during the nine months.

Recently, Khan shared a photo on Instagram where she can be seen practising yoga, the warrior pose to be precise, dressed in simple black leggings and a yellow crop top. Earlier this year, she shared another photo which she captioned: “Who says you can’t stay fit when pregnant ?!”.

Certainly, not us!

Prenatal yoga has always been a favourite of A-listers as it believed to keep limbs toned, improve balance and circulation, and make labour easier. Actually, it is considered as one of the best forms of exercise during pregnancy. Here’s why:

1) Prenatal yoga increases stamina and helps maintain balance. With the growth of a life inside the mother, more energy and strength is needed to function and yoga strengthens the hips, back, arms and shoulders. It also helps maintain balance physically and aids in emotional growth. A 2012 University of Michigan study showed that mindfulness yoga, which combines physical poses with meditation practices, can bring measurable relief to women who may face depression during pregnancy.

2) Prenatal yoga prepares for the birth of the child by focusing on relaxation and breathing techniques. This works as a good tool for labour during contractions because deep breathing can regulate blood pressure and heart rate and provide the much-needed oxygen to your baby and your muscles.

3) It increases circulation within the joints and muscles with regular practice, which, in turn, reduces swelling caused during pregnancy and increases immunity. It also calms the nervous system through deep breathing which benefits the body with an improved digestive system, and good sleep.

4) Common pregnancy complaints like lower back pain, nausea, insomnia, headaches, shortness of breath, and carpal tunnel syndrome can be reduced with regular practice. Like we have said earlier, stretching and toning the muscles help in improved blood circulation.

5) It’s a good way to channelise attention towards what’s going on within your bodies. Certain poses, like the Hero pose, in which you are required to sit back on your heels and then sit up straight to lengthen your spine, can become meaningful and a good way to connect with your unborn child.

