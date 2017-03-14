Smoke up, work out: Marijuana gym all set to open doors for fitness lovers in May

Smoke out, workout! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Smoke out, workout! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The obsession with fitness is spiralling up day-by-day all across the globe. With changing lifestyles and uneven eating habits, most of us tend to get a new gym membership to lose the extra flab or follow our own workout routines. For all the fitness enthusiasts, a unique gym is all set to open doors in the United States.

Hate spending time in a gym? Well, here’s something that will excite you to get back to one of those gruelling workout sessions. If reports are to be believed, Power Plant Fitness, the first “cannabis gym” is all set to open its doors to fitness lovers in May. What’s more, it will have a separate room for cannabis smokers, and special training sessions, workout plans and meals for marijuana users.

Several studies have explained the benefits of cannabis for fitness, but none of the gyms have openly approved of it. But the question ‘Can cannabis really improve workout sessions?’ remains a wonder among most. With this gym opening in the US, it seems it will call for a breakthrough change.

The owner of the gym, Jim McAlpine told ATTN that it “takes your mind off the shitty part of [exercising] and your mind goes to having fun with it.” Sharing how cannabis can help an athlete, he said, “There are two main categories the way cannabis helps an athlete. The first is focus, and that’s the one I’m most a fan of. I like to use cannabis before I do sporting events — before I swim, before I ski, before I lift weights. It helps give me that eye-of-the-tiger, in-the-zone feeling and just gets my mind focused and enjoying what I’m doing.”

Reportedly, McAlpine plans to sell two distinct cannabis edibles at his gym when it opens. The first is a spray that dispenses 1mg of THC per use and is said to help people focus during their workout. Meanwhile, the second one, a cannabis oil mixed in agave nectar, contains 30mg of THC per dose, and it’s meant to alleviate soreness following your workout.

