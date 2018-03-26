Sly Stallone’s Creed 2 upper body workout will give you boulder-like shoulders

Sylvester Stallone put out some videos on Instagram showing workouts as a prep to his upcoming movie Creed 2. (Source: SYL Stallone Instagram) Sylvester Stallone put out some videos on Instagram showing workouts as a prep to his upcoming movie Creed 2. (Source: SYL Stallone Instagram)

Sly Stallone won’t give up, at least not yet. At 71, the actor-director still has hit fitness game on point. He recently posted some slick workout videos, as a prep to his upcoming boxing movie Creed 2, on Instagram that only serve to boost his fitness cred. Although they might seem as simple upper body burners, but then you realise how old he is to pull that off. Age doesn’t seem to slow him down!

What’s he doing in the workout though?

Sly Stallone is actually getting one heck of a shoulder, back and chest workout with that swimming and board paddling ergometer. It’s likely that you won’t find this fitness equipment in a gym. However, to have a similar effect, try doing the same workout with a few resistance bands.

This is not the first time that Stallone has put out a video showing he’s very much in the game (in one video, he is seen pushing a 100 pound dumbbell over his head!). The fact that at 71 he makes all these workouts seem like child’s play, goes to show that age is just a number.

What are the benefits of this workout?

This workout directly attacks your shoulders, back and chest. It’s a great exercise to isolate and add mass to your chest as well as some definition to your inner pecs. If done at the end of your chest workout, it will give some pump and fatigue your chest and shoulders completely. Because this involves cables, expect continuous tension throughout your entire range of motion.

But that’s not it.

In another video posted earlier this month, a 100-pound weight is strapped onto his waist as he performed a few reps of pull-ups. Then, as a tease to his fans on Instagram, he wrote: “Another easy workout! You’re only as old as you and your joints feel!LOL.”

Given his age, Syl Stallone is one of the very few Hollywood stars who are pushing the envelope of fitness each day (the other is obviously the 70-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger).

If this isn’t some serious fitness cred, we don’t know what is!

