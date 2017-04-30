WATCH: Shilpa Shetty’s guide to a beginner’s workout will get you very, very inspired

She really makes exercise look easy. (Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/YouTube) She really makes exercise look easy. (Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/YouTube)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of those few Bollywood actresses who harped on the importance of fitness long before it was in vogue. Her dedication to fitness, and her enviable figure have always been an inspiration. Her love for fitness and healthy eating seems to reflect on her choices as well. Recently the 41-year-old actress started an YouTube channel where she shows how basic exercises can keep one fit. Shetty has been pretty active and regularly posts videos to help her fans sweat it out just like her.

Perhaps taking pity on lesser mortals like us, she recently posted some videos that would guide beginners (like us) to take some inspiration and work out. The series, titled Beginner Routine is a three-part series, and till now she has posted the first two videos.

In the first part, the actress teaches basic-level simple exercises for those who do not find much time for workout. It includes exercises which can be performed anywhere, and do not require any instrument.

You can watch the first video here.

In the second video, the fitness enthusiasts takes things a notch higher. The squats and the knee push-ups from the first video give away to more intensive exercises like push-ups and semi-plank side walk.

You can watch the second video here.

The actress and author has always advocated healthy eating. In 2014, she collaborated with international health expert and holistic nutritionist, Luke Coutinho and wrote the book, The Great Indian Diet. In it, she wrote about the importance of locally grown and sourced ingredients, and how they help in keeping one fit.

