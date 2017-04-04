Managing weight is not about giving up food: Deepika Padukone

While Deepika Padukone doesn’t believe in giving up food, she does believe in eating right for managing weight. (Source: File photo) While Deepika Padukone doesn’t believe in giving up food, she does believe in eating right for managing weight. (Source: File photo)

Deepika Padukone is next to perfection. Her beauty, confidence and grace coupled with her intelligence and motivation to carve a path for herself has helped the Padmavati actress earn herself a top spot in Bollywood. But the journey to the top hasn’t been an easy one. The svelte beauty who’s been a flag-bearer of fitness leads a very disciplined lifestyle.

According to Vogue, workout guru, Yasmin Karachiwala says, “Deepika enjoys working out and I am always telling her that she has the perfect Pilates body. She executes each exercise with perfect form whether it’s the most basic one or a really challenging exercise”.

The actress who works out every single day when she isn’t shooting also keeps a check on her diet. While she doesn’t believe in giving up food, she does believe in eating right for managing weight. This includes a nourishing breakfast and foods that are wholesome and nourishing.

Padukone is said to be a smart eater who consumes every couple of hours and just the right amount to fill the stomach. Her diet rule is simple: Never eat with your eyes, eat enough to fill your stomach.

Other than physical fitness, the Queen of Bollywood pays a lot of importance to training her mind. It’s public knowledge that things haven’t always been hunky dory for Padukone. She battled depression in the past and even had to take medication for it. As per her own admission, sports had a very important part to play during the dark times.

What’s remarkable is that she came out a winner and, today, is an ardent supporter of mental health issues. The Padmavati actress has even started a foundation ‘The Live, Love, Laugh Foundation’ to create awareness about mental health issues in India and help others undergoing depression.

