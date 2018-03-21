Need a challenging Pilates workout? Try the Jack-Knife; Yasmin Karachiwala shows how

Yasmin Karachiwala takes Plates a notch higher with the Jack Knife. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Yasmin Karachiwala takes Plates a notch higher with the Jack Knife. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is on a roll with her March Matness series, where she shares videos of herself doing Pilates postures and educates on how to workout effectively, so as to avoid injury and put your effort to optimal use. Recently, Karachiwala posted another video on her Instagram account, showing how to do a Jack-Knife. It is an intermediate-level Pilates workout that is an extension of the Roll-Over. One must be able to do the Roll-Over before taking on the Jack Knife.

Like most Pilates exercises, the Jack Knife also focuses on building strength in your abdominal muscles and the muscles of the back and shoulders.

Karachiwala, who trains Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt shared tips regarding the same. It is advisable that people with neck problems avoid this workout.

* Use the abs and triceps to help you lift the legs overhead.

* As soon as you touch the ground back again, lift up to the ceiling immediately so as to maintain a dynamic movement.

* Try to create as straight a line as possible with your body as your legs move up to the ceiling.

* When moving the legs down, try to keep them away from your chest.

* You can either bend your knees while coming down or if you’re up to the challenge, try to keep them straight.

* Try to articulate your spine back to the ground.

Watch the video here.

If you’re looking for a workout that gives your spine a nice stretch, builds core strength and challenges your balance, trying the Roll-Over will be quite effective. The Roll-Over is all about exercising control and helps one to articulate the spine and stabilise the shoulders. It is a part of Pilates and helps tone the abdominal area as well.

A strenuous workout that involves your abdominal and hamstring muscles, Shoulder Bridge helps in improving shoulder stabilisation, developing the ability to extend the spine, stretching and releasing tension from the front of the spine and challenging pelvic stability. It also gives a nice stretch to the abdominals and the hip flexors.

Would you try these workouts? Let us know in the comments below.

