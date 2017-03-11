Oprah Winfrey’s weight loss: The talk show host loses over 20 kg and is loving it

Oprah Winfrey’s weight loss! (Source: Oprah Winfrey’s weight loss! (Source: http://www.weightwatchers.com/us/oprah

Talk show queen Oprah Winfrey says she has lost over 20 kg, and is loving it. The 65-year-old joined a weight losing programme called Weight Watchers in 2015. “Nearing the 45-pound weight loss mark is a great feeling,” Winfrey said.

She said that the loss of her weight is the result of a lifestyle change instead of years of dieting, reports aceshowbiz.com. “After spending literally years on more diets than I care to count, I finally made the shift from dieting to a lifestyle change.

“Everyone is different, but for me what’s worked, is Weight Watchers… Today I’m more conscious about what I eat, balancing indulgent things with healthier options,” she said. “The Oprah Winfrey Show” host says she felt encouraged to take a holistic approach to health and fitness.

“I felt it “click” right from the beginning. On @WeightWatchers, I live the life I want & I never feel deprived,” she tweeted along with a video.

Watch her weight loss video here:

I felt it “click” right from the beginning. On @WeightWatchers, I live the life I want & I never feel deprived. http://t.co/7Sw6zFiw3C pic.twitter.com/d5e5SQ0lmC — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 3, 2017

