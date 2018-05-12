Mother’s Day 2018: Is motherhood a barrier to stay fit? These #fitmoms say no!

Sushmita Sen and other #fitmoms bond with their kids over workouts. (Sushmita Sen/Julie Bjanes/Massy Arias/Instagram) Sushmita Sen and other #fitmoms bond with their kids over workouts. (Sushmita Sen/Julie Bjanes/Massy Arias/Instagram)

Motherhood is a beautiful phase, but it also comes with truckloads of hurdles. From sleepless nights to the flurry of diaper changing, and in many cases (a LOT of) weight gain. Although the challenge may seem intimidating at first — especially with the needs of your little one on top of your priority chart — these Instagram moms are proving that it is not “impossible” to stay fit after all. Meeting your fitness goals does not necessarily spell out that your child needs to take the back bench.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen has never been one to follow norms or shy away from “roughing it out”. Single mother of two adopted girls, the 42-year-old is no shrinking violet when it comes to her fitness regime. Indulging in strenuous and challenging workouts like knuckle push-ups and boxing, the actor makes sure she keeps on top of fitness game. But despite all that, she always members to make her family a part of her exercise regime. Remember the clip of the Bear Crawl with her elder daughter, Renee? Captioning the Instagram post as, ”from witnessing her first #crawl to learning how to #prowl 👊” The #lioness & her #cub 💋❤️😉 let’s do this Renster!!!!💪😍”, Sen gave us real mother-daughter goals.

Julie Bjanes

A quick look at her Instagram account will show how she hangs on trees, braves a leg split in the snow, and dangles upside down on her bed. Julie Bjanes has many such accomplishments framed in the form of picturesque moments with her daughter.

On being asked how does she have the time to fit in her workouts while taking care of her daughter, she told indianexpress.com, “I squeeze it in here and there and have an active every day WITH my daughter in addition to getting in some workouts on my own.” So, while her daughter plays on the swings, Bjanes has an adorable way to cash in on the opportunity by using it as an exercise equipment.

Her seemingly fun workouts and cute mother-daughter bonding moments are sure to touch the chords of your heart and also inspire you to hit the gym.

Bjanes is also a firm believer of doing something fun when it comes to exercise with her kid. She loves hiking and playing upside down acrobatics with her.

Saman Munir

Fitness is not just an activity for Saman Munir, but a lifestyle. Often seen working out with her small son, Munir is a hard-core fitness enthusiast and trains regularly.

A mother of three, Munir is a regular inspiration to new moms and advises setting up small goals that are easy to accomplish. She enjoys working out with her 4-year-old son, who already knows how to do push-ups and burpees.

Zehra

So what do you do when your kid is high on sugar and has excess energy to burn? Instead of getting cranky, Instagrammer Zehra makes her kids a part of her workout regime.

Taking time to exercise as well as spend some quality time with her kids, Zehra has been giving us some serious motherhood and fitness goals.

Massy Arias

If you thought there is a time and place for working out, Massy Arias might put just crush all those illusions. Making a work-out at home look as efficient as the one in the gym, Arias proves that there are no barriers to fitness if there is a will.

Keeping her exercise regime strong even during her pregnancy, the fit mom now works out with her toddler and is often seen doing burpees and push-ups with her toddler snugly packed at her back.

Inspired by these #fitmoms yet? Let us know in the comments below.

