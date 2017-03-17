Kunal Kapoor’s amazing body transformation is making everyone compare him to Khal Drogo from GOT

Kunal Kapoor: Before and after! (Source: Kunal Kapoor/Instagram) Kunal Kapoor: Before and after! (Source: Kunal Kapoor/Instagram)

Remember the actor who starred in Rang De Basanti, and was also seen in Dear Zindagi recently? Yes, it’s Kunal Kapoor! But, if you look at him now, there are high chances that you won’t recognise him. Kapoor is a changed man, all thanks to his body transformation that is giving the world fitness goals.

Aamir Khan is one of the few actors to have taken a step towards fitness and has set the trend of going for complete transformation when it comes to changing his look for a movie — right from Ghajini to PK and Dangal! However, there are many others taking a plunge to get into shape, and Kapoor is the latest addition to the list.

Sharing a collage to show his mind-blowing transformation for his upcoming film Veeram, Kapoor wrote:

6 months, 23 days, 12 hours and 232 protein shakes later! #transformpic.twitter.com/FyGurpCrhK — kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 15, 2017

As soon as he shared the picture, Twitterati started raving at his post and while some took to praise him for his hardwork and dedication, others made jokes. Read the tweets here:

@kapoorkkunal Holy wow, man. Dayum. You look like Khal Drogo is your bitch. Congrats. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) March 15, 2017

@hankypanty Hahaha! The Ghanta award was the turning point. — kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 15, 2017

@kapoorkkunal In my case – 6 months, 23 days, 12 hours and 232 protein shakes later! pic.twitter.com/IFmKDE6YAQ — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 15, 2017

The actor had also been sharing pictures from his workout sessions on Instagram. Steal a glance at them here:

Before transformation!

Some weightlifting!

Reflections speak!

Focus on fitness!

Ready to fight!

Nailing it!

Reportedly, the actor is portraying Chandu Chekavar, an infamous warrior from the 16th century Kerala. For one look, he had to gain 12 kg and for the other, he had to get into a muscular fit in the Macbeth-inspired movie. Talking about all the hardwork, Kapoor told a news portal: “I was training like a beast for almost six months. I have always been fit but this is the fittest and most muscular I have ever been. I play a warrior in the film and I wanted to make sure I felt and looked like one.”

Don’t you think he’s giving a tough competition to Khal Drogo? Well, we do!

