VIDEO: Katrina Kaif’s Pilates session on Instagram is absolute #fitnessgoals

Katrina Kaif is always particular with her workout sessions and has often shared videos with celebrity trainer and Pilates master Yasmin Karachiwala. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Katrina Kaif is always particular with her workout sessions and has often shared videos with celebrity trainer and Pilates master Yasmin Karachiwala. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif is unarguably one of the fittest actors in the Indian film industry these days. The Bollywood beauty has on and off laid a lot of importance on the concept of staying fit and healthy, and clearly the result shows. The 34-year-old is always particular with her workout sessions and has often shared videos with celebrity trainer and Pilates master Yasmin Karachiwala.

The most recent was Kaif and Karachiwala trying out some combination Pilates moves under strict instructions from well-known master trainer Ann Toran from New York. The short video shows the Jagga Jasoos actor focusing on breathing and stretches while doing exercises that would not only strengthen the core but also tone the arms, calves and thighs.

As many know, Pilates is inspired by calisthenics, yoga and ballet, and is really helpful in increasing flexibility, and improving muscle tone-ups, especially in the abdomen region, lower back, hips and buttocks.

In this video, Kaif is working out on a Pilates reformer, which creates a unique environment for doing varied exercises in a small space. She starts off with simple pull ups for her abdomen, arms and back muscles, moving on to arm exercises and then a combination move for the upper body yet again. If you pay attention, you will find Toran concentrating on breath regulation.

Watch Kaif’s video here.

This is not the first time Kaif has posted on Instagram from her fitness sessions. See her other posts here.

It is not just Kaif, but actors like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Leone are also popularly known for their intense fitness regimes of which Pilates forms a significant constituent.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd