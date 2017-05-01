Kareena Kapoor Khan’s #fitnessgoal at the gym secret is out and it’s not as complex as you thought

Kareena seems to be turning no stone unturned to work towards a fitter body and if her photos are to go by, she looks every bit radiant! (Source: File Photo) Kareena seems to be turning no stone unturned to work towards a fitter body and if her photos are to go by, she looks every bit radiant! (Source: File Photo)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, during her pregnancy, took maternity fashion to a whole new high. From striking the perfect work-life balance to choosing elegance and style as she posed for the shutterbugs, the beautiful actress inspired a lot of expecting mothers to be comfortable with the changes in their body and rather, flaunt it. And it seems there’s no stopping her after her pregnancy either. Kareena seems to be turning no stone unturned to work towards a fitter body and if her photos are to go by, she looks every bit radiant!

(Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan divulges secrets on how to shed post-pregnancy weight

According to media reports, the reason behind the Ki and Ka actress’ steadily treading towards a toned body is because she has decided to sweat it out with her best friend Amrita Arora. They have set weight goals to achieve and are working towards attaining them. Kareena, who has always been known to be a fitness enthusiast, has decided to turn to yoga, and has often been snapped after her sessions.

Benefits of partner work-outs

Now, we’re all aware the benefits of working out with your best friend, right? From pushing you to do push yourself and being able to variate solo exercises with some partner ones, to giving that bit of healthy competition and adding that fun element to your workout routine, it is widely acknowledged that having a partner during a weight loss process or even gym sessions in general have a positive impact on the fitness routine.

Getting the right diet plan

Previously, the actress has gone on record to talk on how the key to shedding the post-pregnancy weight was eating well and in moderation, avoiding crash diets and consuming dairy products, among others.

ALSO READ | 5 tips from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy and post-pregnancy diet

In a Facebook live session with her dietitian Rujuta Diwekar, Kareena spoke at length about her weight loss process while maintaining her fitness levels. This includes balancing the calcium in the body, which is really important pots-pregnancy to ‘watching’ your food. Time and again, the actress and her nutritionist have insisted on why one should not mindlessly eat in front of the TV, and why actually watching what one eats helps in rationing the intake so that you eat only as much as your body requires.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd