Kangana Ranaut roots for 30-minute daily walk

Max Bupa Walk for Health flag off by (L-R) Rajesh Sud, MD, Max Life Insurance, Kangana Ranaut, Ashish Mehrotra, MD&CEO Max Bupa Health Insurance, Saif Ali Khan & Rahul Khosla, President. (Source: IANS) Max Bupa Walk for Health flag off by (L-R) Rajesh Sud, MD, Max Life Insurance, Kangana Ranaut, Ashish Mehrotra, MD&CEO Max Bupa Health Insurance, Saif Ali Khan & Rahul Khosla, President. (Source: IANS)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut believes that walking is a great way to achieve holistic health and people must enforce the ’30-minute daily walk’ rule into their lives.

Kangana and her “Rangoon” co-star Saif Ali Khan flagged off the fifth edition of Max Bupa Walk for Health event here on Sunday amidst thousands of people of the city.

The actress believes that dedicating time to walking and health shouldn’t be an option.

WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan divulges secrets on how to shed post-pregnancy weight

“Walking is a great way to achieve holistic health and everyone from 6 to 60 years (age) must enforce the ’30 minute daily walk’ rule into their lives. Ten thousand steps daily can do wonders to our health. We must take ‘walk breaks’ at home or office consciously,” she said in a statement.

Ashish Mehrotra, Managing Director and CEO, Max Bupa, shared that their annual Max Bupa Walk for Health Survey 2017 reflects that 98 per cent people feel walking helps improve their physical health, however more than 50 per cent still don’t walk enough.

ALSO READ | Brief, intense stair climbing may boost heart health

And their initiative aims to encourage people to walk towards a healthier and more successful life.

Saif said: “Their (Max Bupa) decision to host the National Race Walking Championship will help promote the sports and fitness culture in the country. While it’s great to see our nation’s love for the game of cricket, it’s about time that we encourage other sports.”

Started from Mumbai on February 12, the walk event will conclude in Bengaluru on February 26.