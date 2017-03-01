Jacqueline Fernandez on the importance of working out and how she stays positive

Being healthy and fit has been a part of her life since the beginning. Back in school, she was an athlete, and was also a part of all the sports programmes. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Being healthy and fit has been a part of her life since the beginning. Back in school, she was an athlete, and was also a part of all the sports programmes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

There are many sides to Dishoom actress Jacqueline Fernandez. After her recent appearance in Koffee With Karan Season 5, we all know how positive as a person she is and how she makes it a point to rise above everything and smile her way through life. In today’s world, it’s definitely not an easy task but it’s doable. Even Siddharth Malhotra who was the co-guest on the episode and host Karan Johar applauded her for her killer attitude and we do too.

But the question is, how do you even manage to keep your sanity intact with so much happening around you? First, it involves living your life a certain way where you have to be really, really disciplined. Second, you will need to lead a healthy life – remember, a healthy body equals to a healthy mind and soul.

Clearly, the actress puts in a lot of effort. For those who don’t know, she’s also made it to the Guinness Book of World Record by holding an abdominal plank for 60 seconds. Then, there are her enviable curves.

Fernandez says in a statement, “For me working out in the morning is a discipline that I follow, irrespective of what time our work schedule demands us to work till. I make it a point to start my day by 5 the next morning, as it is the only time I get to myself so it’s really important for me to meditate and visualize what I want for the day before me. It keeps me focused and peaceful.”

The actor followed a healthy routine even as a child. “Being healthy and fit has been a part of my life since the beginning. Back in school, I was an athlete, and I was part of all the sports programmes. I was also the sports captain,” she says.

The beauty says she prefers to maintain a routine that is natural and easy on her body. “I like to alternate things. I do not follow extreme diet plans or workout regimens. To be healthy, it is important to find a balance between eating right and working out. Even when it comes to my workouts, I like to mix cardio, strength training, martial arts, dance, and Yoga,” she adds.

