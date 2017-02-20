Ironman Milind Soman raises the bar, now bags the Ultraman title

What’s more is that Soman was the only contestant in the event who ran barefoot. (Source: Milind Soman/ Facebook) What’s more is that Soman was the only contestant in the event who ran barefoot. (Source: Milind Soman/ Facebook)

Almost two years after winning the ‘Ironman’ title at a triathlon held in Switzerland in July 2015, model-turned-actor Milind Soman has added another feather to his cap. The fitness-savvy actor who would be turning 52 this November, has now bagged the title of Ultraman.

Along with four other sporting enthusiasts from India, Soman participated in the 2017 Ultraman Florida’s 3-day ‘Ultra-Endurance Event’ that concluded on February 19. The 517.5-kilometer race required each participant to complete a 10 km open water swimming and a 148-kilometre bike ride on the first day, while the second day involved a 276-kilometre bike ride. On the third and final day of the race, participants had to run a stretch of 84-kilometres. All the figures that are more than double that one had to achieve in the Ironman contest.

ALSO READ | At 50, model-actor Milind Soman wins Ironman title in ‘‘toughest’ triathlon in Zurich

What’s more important is that Soman was the only contestant in the event who ran barefoot and took 34 hours and 46 minutes to complete the rigorous events and overall came 41st in the race.

Apart from Soman, Abhishek Mishra, Dr Kaustubh Radkar, Prithviraj Patil and Manmadh Rebba were part of the Indian team who too bagged the title. Pune’s Dr Radkar, who has won the Ironman title 12 times is another star who has made India proud on several occasions.

Soman shared the joyous news with his fans on his Facebook Page along with few pictures from the event, one where his fitness-savvy mother kissing him on the cheeks.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd