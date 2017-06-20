International Yoga Day 2017: From Beer Yoga to Cannabis Yoga, 8 bizarre yoga trends to watch out for

From goat yoga, beer yoga, to (cough) cannabis yoga — we have you covered, almost, because there is naked yoga too!(Source: File Photo, Alia Bhatt/Instagram) From goat yoga, beer yoga, to (cough) cannabis yoga — we have you covered, almost, because there is naked yoga too!(Source: File Photo, Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Fitness enthusiasts across the world are getting together to observe June 21 as International Yoga Day or World Yoga Day. The almost 5,000-year-old practice is known to bring about mental, physical and spiritual well-being. Although these are the fundamental reasons why many people take to the art of practising yoga, those are not the only ones. In case you are yet to develop an interest in this fitness practice, these quirky trends that have developed in the recent past in yoga, might just be the deal-breakers for you. From goat yoga, beer yoga, to (cough) cannabis yoga — we have you covered, almost, because there is naked yoga too!

DOG YOGA

(Source: NAT Geo Wild/YouTube) (Source: NAT Geo Wild/YouTube)

Many pet owners are coming together to practice yoga with their dogs through the acts of meditation, stretching, gentle massages to strike a balance and greater harmony with their pets. Also known as Doga, in this kind of yoga, while people practise, their dogs are used as props.

GOAT YOGA

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

Lainey Morse, a yoga instructor from Oregon, introduced the world to ‘Goat Yoga’ classes, wherein people do the regular yoga asanas, while these adorable animals wander around them, cuddling them and even climb on their backs. The idea is to spread happiness and feel the joy, especially because it is even harder to stay low or depressed with cute little goats jumping around you.

NUDE YOGA/NAKED YOGA

(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Naked yoga or Nude yoga is known as nagna yoga or vivastra yoga in Sanskrit. You guessed it, people practice the asanas in the buff and apparently has more and more people taking to it, especially in the West. The idea is to accept the imperfections of one’s body and to love oneself to maximum. It also symbolises one’s state of inner peace — away from all the chaos and bondages of the world around us.

HORSE YOGA

(Source: Horse Yoga Girl/ (Source: Horse Yoga Girl/ Facebook

The practitioners of Equine Yoga or Horse Yoga have described the practice as mixing the union of the man and the horse through yoga postures and practices. This is said to be practised by tribal horse experts with extraordinary abilities.

BEER YOGA

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

A group called ‘BierYoga’ (Beer Yoga) from Germany calls itself “the marriage of two great loves — beer and yoga”. For people who loves their mug of beer but are fitness experts too, this is where you should bet all your money on probably!

ANTI-GRAVITY YOGA

(Source: YouTube) (Source: YouTube)

Anti-Gravity Yoga was reportedly invented by aerial performer, former gymnast and a Broadway choreographer, Christopher Harrison. Interestingly, this fitness practice does not just comprise yoga but also other techniques like aerial acrobartics, calisthenics, Pilates, etc.

KARAOKE YOGA

If you are somebody who loves yoga, but are tired of the monotonous routine, you could probably go the karaoke way — Have the lyrics of your favourite song playing in front of you, while you go about performing different yoga asanas.

CANNABIS YOGA/GANJASANA

(Source: Ganjasana/Facebook) (Source: Ganjasana/Facebook)

A group that practices ‘Ganjasana’ or Cannabis Yoga in Colorado, aims to ‘deepen one’s connection withthe cannabis plant spirit medicine’. This bizarre practice aims to give a sacred, healing experience to the practitioners as they connect with the ‘wisdom’ that the medicinal plant will provide them during the course of yoga and meditation.

So what are you planning to try of all these? Let us know in the comments section below.

