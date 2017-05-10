How much time do Indians spend on fitness? Here’s what the survey says

Stay healthy, stay fit. (Source: File Photo) Stay healthy, stay fit. (Source: File Photo)

Sixty per cent of India spends more than four hours a week on fitness with people from Pune spending the maximum time on exercising, says ‘Fit India Survey conducted by fitness brand Reebok.

With the objective of taking its philosophy “Fitness is Life” to young India, Reebok India has conducted the fitness survey in which 9 out of 10 respondents felt that fitness is extremely important and over 80 per cent were motivated to achieve a healthier lifestyle, said a statement.

Over 1500 men and women were surveyed across the top eight cities. All were between 20-35 years of age and engaged in at least one fitness activity per week.

Among all the cities surveyed, Pune scored the highest in FitScore with over 7.65 percent, (which is a combination of how fit people in the city feel, number of hours devoted to fitness each week, frequency of working out and number of fitness activities participated in), followed by Chandigarh that scores a close 7.35 on the fitness meter.

While Chandigarh was in the news last year for being the diabetes capital of India, this year, the younger generation of the city is moving fast towards adopting a healthier lifestyle. Not only does the city have the maximum number of running enthusiasts and yoga practitioners, they are doing their bit by spending the maximum on the right fitness gear.

South Indian cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai score the lowest in the FitScore index.

“India is a nation that has historically been more passionate about food than fitness. It is however interesting to note that the younger generation of our country is moving towards leading a healthier and fitter lifestyle.

“If you see, the average human lifespan is 71 years. That’s 25,915 days. 25,915 opportunities to make the most of our time, honouring the body we’ve been given through a commitment to fitness.

“At Reebok, we are taking every opportunity to push our consumers to adopt our ‘Fitness is Life’ philosophy and help them become a better version of themselves. Reebok believes that by pushing ourselves to the brink and testing our limitations, we not only transform our bodies, we transform our entire lives,” Silvia Tallon, Senior Marketing Director, Reebok India said.

