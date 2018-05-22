I work towards breaking patterns of my body: Sonakshi Sinha

“At the end of the day, it is hard work and dedication that pays off because in the long term, there are no shortcuts.” ( Source: File Photo ) “At the end of the day, it is hard work and dedication that pays off because in the long term, there are no shortcuts.” ( Source: File Photo )

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says her goal is to consistently push her limits to be the best version of herself.

“My goal is to consistently push my limits to be the best version of myself everyday. I have never been (like) this before. Now that I’m here, I only want to get better and better,” Sonakshi said in a statement to IANS.

“I work towards breaking the patterns of my body and challenging it’s awareness with everything I do — from my diet to my exercise routine. At the end of the day, it is hard work and dedication that pays off because in the long term, there are no shortcuts,” she added.

Sonakshi and her Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan keep posting their fitness story on Instagram. They use the medium to post clips from their work out session.

The actress will next be seen in Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, a sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi. Made under the banner of Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the film is set to release on August 24.

She is also working on Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3.

