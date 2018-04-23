How to lose weight with these 10 simple yoga asanas

Practising Yoga is a feasible option for many of us for whom taking out time to exercise, hit the gym or o for a jog is next to impossible. (Source: YouTube) Practising Yoga is a feasible option for many of us for whom taking out time to exercise, hit the gym or o for a jog is next to impossible. (Source: YouTube)

Most of us are so caught up in the everyday hustle-bustle of not missing the last bus/metro, meeting the monthly targets and punching in numbers into the keyboard, that our health conveniently takes a back-seat. One of the most pressing perils of the sedentary lifestyles a lot of us have become slaves to, is the unhealthy weight gain a lot of us go through. While we sit and munch on unhealthy, oily snacks and by not breaking a sweat by taking part in outdoor activities or going for a jog even, the body suffers and now. One of the most common excuses that many of us come up with is the lack of time. Which is why, practising Yoga is a feasible option. It not only helps calm the mind but is also a greatly effective way to get in shape and lose weight. Here are ten Yoga postures that will ensure you are on the right path to attaining your desired body weight, if done diligently.

Simhasana

Also known as the roaring lion pose, this posture requires the body, especially the face to work towards invoking a lion’s intense roar as its final pose. The posture strengthens the lungs, throat and voice. Additionally, it tones the facial muscles, especially the very irritating double-chin.

Instructions

* Kneel on the floor.

* Cross your ankles in such a way that the left ankle is under the right ankle. The feet must point outwards.

* Place your palms on the knees. Spread out your palms and then press them against each knee firmly.

* While inhaling, open your mouth and stretch out the tongue. Curl the tip of it towards the chin. While keeping your eyes wide open, ensure the throat’s muscles get contracted. Exhale through your mouth to elicit a ‘Ha’ sound.

* Change your leg crossing and repeat the entire asana again.

Watch the video here.

Jalandhara Bandha

Also known as the chin-lock posture, performing this rather easy asana devotedly will ensure that you get a defined jawline. One of the most sought-after postures for thyroid patients, one needs to lock their chin between their collarbones, on the chest, as they hold their breath.

Watch the video here to see how it is performed.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

If your problem area is the upper body, especially the arms, then the answer to your problems is the Adho Mukha Svanasana. A weight-bearing pose, it requires one to position the upper-body on her/his hands to help tone the biceps and arms.

Instructions

* Standing on all fours, form a table such as your back becomes the table top and the limbs the four legs of the table.

* Lift the hips up, straighten the elbows and the knees to form an inverted-V shape.

* With toes pointed straight ahead, keep feet hip-width apart and hands shoulder-width apart.

* Press your hand to the ground. Stretch the neck and touch the ears to the inner arms.

* Hold the downward dog pose and look towards the navel while taking deep, long breaths.

* Exhale, return to the table pose and let your body relax.

Watch the video here.

Chaturanga Dandasana

Also known as the low plank pose, this asana helps tone your arms and strengthen your biceps and triceps. It requires you to keep your core intact and support the entire body on your hands without touching the ground.

Watch the video here to see how it is performed.



Ardha Pincha Mayurasana

Also known as the Dolphin pose, this asana too requires the body to balance its weight on the two arms as you try to stay off the ground otherwise. A great posture to tone and strengthen arms, triceps and biceps, the asana is simple and can be performed by anybody, with the exception of those with neck injuries.

Instructions

* Get on your knees and hands.

* With your forearms on the ground, align your shoulders and elbows in the same line.

* Make your legs straight as you lift your back and hips and tuck your toes.

* Lift your shoulders away from your ears. The shoulder blades must dig into your ribs.

* Hold the pose as you take three deep, intense and long breaths.

Watch the video here.

Utkatasana

Also known as Chair Pose, this intense posture strengthens th torso and the lower back. Additionally, it is a great workout posture to tone the knees, ankles, thighs and the leg muscles. This asana also helps in attaining proper mind-body balance and is a great workout for chest and hip muscles and the spine.

Watch the video here to see how it is performed.

Ardha navasana

Also known as Half Boat pose, this posture is a go-to for many who want to strengthen and tone their abs, thighs and back. Further, the asana improves digestion and tones the whole body.

Instructions

* Sit with your knees bent and the torso leaned back.

* Lift both feet until your legs are parallel to the floor.

* Reach with your arms held straight towards the feet.

* stay in this pose for about 30 seconds to one minute.

Anjaneyasana

Also known as the lunge pose, this posture stretches the hips, the thighs and the feet and tones the muscles. Additionally, it improves balance and core awareness, develops stamina and endurance in the thighs.

Watch the video here to see how it is performed.

Dhanurasana

Also known as the bow pose, this posture helps reduce the belly fat and tone the throat muscles, the thighs, groin, ankle, front of the body and Psoas major muscles.

Watch the video here to see how it is performed.

While we’ve given you simple asanas to try, make sure you don’t hurt yourself while trying them out.