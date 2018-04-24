How to lose weight: 6 kinds of easily available foods you MUST eat to shed the kilos

While abstaining from junk food, and aerated drinks is definitely a step towards healthy living, the good news is, you don’t need to deprive yourself of food! (Source: Thinkstock Images) While abstaining from junk food, and aerated drinks is definitely a step towards healthy living, the good news is, you don’t need to deprive yourself of food! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

One of the most common mistakes that people make to lose weight is to reduce their food intake. Many in their desperation to attain the desired weight and body shape, tend to go hungry, depriving themselves of essential nutrients, in the process. While abstaining from junk food, aerated drinks and processed food is definitely a step towards healthy living, the good news is, you don’t need to deprive yourself of food! The trick is to eat well to shed those extra inches.

If you are somebody who exercise and have a very active lifestyle, then chances are, you might feel hungry more often. While resorting to quick (but unhealthy) snacking is one of the most common ways to curb your hunger pangs, eating the right kind of foods will ensure you don’t gain weight. Here are six kind of food items you can munch on, while not worrying about piling on the kilos.

Fibre-rich foods

You should include at least 20 gms of fibre in the form of vegetables, fruits and whole grains so that you feel fuller for longer. Feeling fuller for long periods of time lessens the chances of resorting to random snacking of packaged chips and other easily available junk foods.

Calcium and Vitamin D-rich foods

According to a study from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, a dietary composition of three servings of calcium and vitamin D-rich foods result in loss of belly fat, and less weight gain. Vitamin D intake also protects you from memory loss, heart ailments and other chronic pains.

Good fats-rich foods

Eating foods like avocados, omega-3 fatty acids, nuts, oils, certain kinds of fish and monosaturated fatty acids helps in controlling hunger pangs. A healthy low-fat diet, which includes nuts like walnuts, helps in weight loss by leaving you feeling more satiated and increasing metabolism. The monosaturated fatty foods come packed with nutrients and ensures a healthy heart.

Protein-rich foods

Eating foods rich in protein, like salmon, tuna, chicken breast, whole eggs, boiled potatoes, etc. helps in losing weight, especially belly fat. A good intake of protein regulates the levels of several hormones that affect weight. A higher intake of protein-rich foods ensure you feel more satiated, which in turn helps you to keep hunger hormones at bay.

Water

One of the most important reasons why this ‘elixir of life’ cannot be replaced with anything else is because it flushes out toxins from the body and completely cleanses it. In addition to making one feel good, water also boosts one’s metabolism and suppresses hunger pangs. Drinking more water also ensures that the body stops retaining it, thus, helping the body to sweat and lose the extra pounds.

Green tea

In addition to helping you build immunity and detoxify your body, the antioxidants present in a cup of green tea will also help burn the fat you have been trying to lose. While it is not the ultimate solution for a weight loss regime, the presence of catechins in green tea prevents the accumulation of body fat and increases the temperature of the body, which will in turn help you reduce weight. It also contains caffeine which is another great determinant of weight loss.

