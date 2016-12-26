How to lose post-pregnancy weight

Keep yourself hydrated and consume adequate calories. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Keep yourself hydrated and consume adequate calories. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

It is very important to take care of your body after delivering a baby as the body becomes very weak internally and externally because of hormonal changes in the young mother. Keep yourself hydrated and consume adequate calories, says an expert.

Celebrity fitness trainer Yogesh Bhateja has shared some key elements that will help one in speedy recovery and getting back in shape in a healthier way.

* Most important thing which we tend to ignore is keeping hydrated. The new mother should keep herself hydrated all the time.

* Every morning it’s essential to do breathing exercise. It calms the nervous system and delivers the essential oxygen to your healing tissues.

* Consume adequate calories: Post-natal period is the time when your body has gone through a lot of stress and gets weaker. Hormonal changes happens…Eat adequate amount of calories to recover, especially initial six weeks which are very important.

* Eat a diet rich in proteins, essential fatty acids and anti-oxidants. Some of them can be:

* Protein sources: Green vegetables, chicken, fish, eggs, milk products and beans.

* Good Fatty acids: Avocado, walnuts, extra virgin olive oil, cheese, chia seeds and whole eggs.

* Anti-oxidants: Green tea, berries, dark chocolate, kidney beans and artichokes.

* Elements like sugar, smoking, alcohol, steroids, stress, poor sleep and crash diets should be avoided since they are going to effect in mother’s healing process and will hinder the process of returning to optimal health.

* Short but high intensity interval training targeting major muscles, so that the larger amount of intramuscular energy stores can be used.

* Important tip: Don’t rush for speedy weight loss, give little time to your body to heal and recover.