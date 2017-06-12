Here’s how much it costs to train with Katrina, Kangana, Malaika’s favourite fitness coaches

From Malaika Arora to Kangana Ranaut, every Bollywood diva is slaying with their perfect bodies, let us now know the real stars behind their fitness. (Source: Instagram) From Malaika Arora to Kangana Ranaut, every Bollywood diva is slaying with their perfect bodies, let us now know the real stars behind their fitness. (Source: Instagram)

When it comes to fitness, Bollywood stars have been outdoing each other. Their mind-boggling transformations and high fitness quotient are ones to aspire to. Be it Aamir Khan’s spectacular transformation for Dangal or Kareena Kapoor Khan shedding her post-term weight in no time, they surely have been giving us fitness goals. But, mind you, all this takes a lot of dedication and hard work from the stars themselves, and proper guidance from their fitness trainers so that they can achieve their goals in a healthy way.

From Malaika Arora to Katrina Kaif, they all have their trusted fitness coaches who are the force behind their regimes, the unsung heroes who have worked equally hard to help these Bollywood beauties achieve the kind of fitness we dream of. So, in case you have similar ambitions, Elle India spoke to some of the best celebrity fitness trainers to find out how much it would cost you to for a one-on-one session with them.

Namrata Purohit

She is the youngest trained Stott Pilates Instructor in the World, an author and an entrepreneur. Namrata Purohit is not just famous among Bollywood celebs but also among athletes. She’s also a certified Barre instructor and is the co-founder of The Pilates Studio, that offers altitude training to fitness enthusiasts. From Jacqueline Fernandez to Yuvraj Singh, the young fitness coach is extremely popular for her goal-oriented fitness regimes.

A 12-class session with Purohit for a month would cost you Rs 32,000.

Yasmin Karachiwala

Yasmin Karachiwala is a fitness expert with more than 20 years of experience in the fitness industry and pioneer of the Pilates physical fitness system in India. As one of the only BASI (Body Arts and Science International, US)-certified Pilates instructor in India, she is the go-to instructor of Pilates for almost all B-Town celebs. Her long list of celebrity clients includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha.

She has also been awarded the ‘Best Fitness Instructor’ award at Vogue Fashion Awards 2013. One class with Karachiwala would lighten your wallet by Rs1,900. The cost of 12 classes would be Rs19,500.

Anshuka Parwani

Mumbai-based celebrity yoga instructor, Parwani is one of the few aerial yoga experts in town. Her unique mixture of anti-gravity yoga and aerial Pilates is a hit among Bollywood celebrities and Malaika Arora is certainly one of her biggest fans. In fact, she is also the reason behind Kareena Kapoor magical weight loss programme after Taimur’s birth.

12 one-on-one sessions with Parwani will cost you Rs36,000.

Cindy Jourdain

Can dancing be a fitness regime? Well, certainly if you train with Jourdain at Cindy’s Bootcamp. The former ballerina has infused yoga, CrossFit, martial arts and ballet into a wonderful fusion for the best workout plan. If you’re obsessed with Katrina Kaif’s smouldering looks in a bikini on her Instagram feed, it’s Jourdain’s high-intensity workout that has worked wonders.

So, if you want to achieve the same it would cost you Rs1,200 per session, and Rs12,000 for 12 classes.

Radhika Karle

Sonam Kapoor sizzled in her recent appearances at the French Riviera, and Karle is the reason for this beauty’s perfect body. She is a nutritionist, along with being a yoga and Pilates instructor, making her a holistic body and soul trainer. Her celebrity clients like Kapoor and Huma Qureshi echo her thoughts about Pilates, that it doesn’t only make you look good and make you feel good too.

The energising fitness session with Karle would cost you Rs5,000 (plus taxes) per session, while her monthly package costs Rs48,000 (plus taxes).

