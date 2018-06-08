Healthy food myths decoded! Not eating carbohydrates does no good for the body

Staying healthy and maintaining an optimum level of fitness is something which needs hard work and perseverance. While there are lots of studies and research around the subject of ‘what to eat and when to eat’, a team of experts have decoded some myths that dominate our food choices.

Dr Carsten Lekutat has teamed up with Dr Stephan Luck in the kitchen to discuss some useful tips about the foundations of a healthy diet. Dr Luck who is an independent nutrition expert and food scientist – and also a trained chef and the author of a diet guidebook says that not eating carbohydrates does no good for the body as the brain requires regular energy. Rather he says, “if you want a healthy diet, it’s best to cook your own food”.

In the process of finding what to eat and what to avoid, Luck and Lekutat make a delicious looking chicken recipe that you should definitely try at home.

