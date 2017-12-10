Happy Birthday Vidyut Jammwal: 5 times the actor gave fitness goals with his workout routine

Get motivated and learn a trick or two from Vidyut Jammwal on his birthday. (Source: Mevidyutjammwal/Instagram) Get motivated and learn a trick or two from Vidyut Jammwal on his birthday. (Source: Mevidyutjammwal/Instagram)

When it comes to fitness, actor Vidyut Jammwal is a huge inspiration for many. Trained in the martial art form Kalaripayattu that originated in southern India – since the age of three – the actor has won many hearts with his fitness regime and workout routine. Known predominantly for his work in Bollywood action films like Force 2 and Baadshaho, Jammwal has also been a part of many Kollywood and Tollywood films.

The fitness freak wooed the audience with his stunts and action training in the world of cinema and has also emerged as one of the most desirable hunks for his impeccable good looks in the glamour world. But that’s not all. Jammwal has been actively involved in many other activities such as teaching self-defense techniques to college-going girls and working professionals. Moreover, he recently quit non-vegetarian food to promote healthy and sustainable living. In 2013, he was credited as PETA India’s Hottest Vegetarian Celebrities along with Kangana Ranaut.

As the actor turns 37 this December 10, here are the five times he inspired us to stay fit and follow a regular regime:

In the clip, the actor is trying out different variations of martial art forms clad in a bulky vest of 5 kilos. His social media page, which he started only last year, is filled with fitness videos that encourage people to stay fit.

Check out this video of Jammwal trying out a unique form of doing Kalaripayattu with glass bottles.

Already sweating? Take a break. While working out and practicing on rope, the actor gets distracted by his cute pet.

Practicing the martial art form Kalaripayattu, he has motivated many followers. Along with a steel rod, the actor tries out swift moves in the video.

No matter how busy you are, always take time out for your pet. This is exactly what is being displayed in Jammwal’s video, where he is seen practicing with his pet dog.

