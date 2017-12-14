Happy Birthday, Rana Daggubati: 5 times the ‘Baahubali’ star inspired fitness freaks

Get inspired with Rana Daggubati’s fitness videos on his 33rd birthday. (Source: File Photo) Get inspired with Rana Daggubati’s fitness videos on his 33rd birthday. (Source: File Photo)

Rana Daggubati has built a huge fan following especially after playing the role of Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli’s historical fiction series Baahubali. Stealing hearts with his beefy biceps and toned body, the actor is an inspiration for many fitness freaks now. As he celebrates his 33rd birthday on December 14, here is a flashback of how he charmed his fans and followers as a fitness enthusiast.

Working out with fitness coach Kunal Gir over the years, Daggubati put it a lot of hard work to bring his best for the screen. From vigorous training to muscular exercises and lifting hardcore weights, he did it all to get into the groove of the character. What’s more, he also kept a check on his food choices so as to stay away from putting on extra weight.

Steal a glance at some videos that created quite a stir on Instagram here.

Undying Dedication

In this video, Daggubati sheds light on his training time in the gym.

Fighting Against All Odds

The actor even made a revelation that he is blind in one eye, and that he can only see from his left one. Despite all odds, he has never given up and has turned to become one of the one successful actors. Take a look at this picture he shared.

The Beast Mode

In this clip that Gir shared on Instagram, the actor can be seen putting all his energy to working out with chain flyers.

Rugged and Robust

This picture is proof enough of how he got “bigger, meaner and stronger” for his role in Baahubali 2.

Power Punch

A boxer in his college days, Daggubati has confessed that he likes to team up boxing with his workout sessions. Here’s a photo he shared from his weightlifting sessions.

So, what is the one thing that inspires you the most about Daggubati?

