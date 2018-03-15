Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt: Here’s how the actor keeps her fitness game strong

Latest news
On the occasion of her birthday, we bring you a round-up of the times, when bubbly beauty Alia Bhatt gave Monday morning motivation to hit the gym. Check out the videos here and let us know if it's inspiring enough!

Published: March 15, 2018
Not only has Alia Bhatt emerged as one of the leading fashionistas of Bollywood, she has also turned into a fitness inspiration for many. From being chubby to now flaunting a toned body, the bubbly beauty’s fitness journey has been an interesting one. On the occasion of her birthday, we bring you a round-up of the times when she gave people Monday morning motivation to hit the gym.

The 24-year-old is one of the regulars with fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala and is often seen doing pilates. Her passion for fitness is truly awe-inspiring as we have seen the Dear Zindagi star hit the gym even after ten hours of shooting.

Bhatt, who is often seen working out at the gym with Katrina Kaif, leaves no stone unturned to keep herself fit – be it racing up four flights of stairs or building up core body strength. If you need to see it firsthand, check out the video of her workout here.

Bhatt gets into punching mode.

The Highway actor enjoys working on her abs.

Katrina Kaif and Bhatt are squat buddies!

Alia Bhatt makes functional training look easy with Huma Qureshi.

Rolling into the weekend mode is not all play for Bhatt.

Doing fletcher pilates with a towel. This technique increases the gas exchange between lungs and bloodstream.

Some fun while doing cardio

Motivated to hit the gym yet? What do you think of the actor’s fitness regime? Let us know in the comments section below.

