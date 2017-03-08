Go the swaryog way to fight indigestion

Sit in Padmasana pose for 10 minutes in morning. Concentrate on the Swadisthan Chakra — around navel. Do deep breathing through right nostril for 15 times. It helps in streamlining the digestion flow. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Sit in Padmasana pose for 10 minutes in morning. Concentrate on the Swadisthan Chakra — around navel. Do deep breathing through right nostril for 15 times. It helps in streamlining the digestion flow. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

It is important to take a nap after every meal to soothe your digestive system. While taking the nap, you should first sleep on the left side for some time and relax for 10 minutes before rushing for work, says an expert.

Pramod Kulkarni, swaryog expert and founder of SwarYog Foundation, Mumbai, lists some tips:

* Swaryog recommends having meals, including spicy or warm food, with activation of right nostril. It helps in controlling excessive body acids generated due to food, thus helping in digestion process.

* Having sweet or cold or frozen food dishes during activation of left nostril helps in harmonising the body fluids without disrupting the body temperature.

* It is recommended to sleep on the left side at night because the longer the right nostril is active during this period, the better for digestion and, hence, for overall health.

* Sit in Padmasana pose for 10 minutes in morning. Concentrate on the Swadisthan Chakra — around navel. Do deep breathing through right nostril for 15 times. It helps in streamlining the digestion flow.

* Drinking water from copper vessel is recommended as it helps your body maintain its temperature according to outside weather, thus, helping one to feel rejuvenated and energetic throughout the day.

* One can practise this application daily after having lunch and dinner: Lie down straight on plain surface and breathe in normal breathing pattern for eight times, then turn around to right side and breathe for 16 times and then to left side and breathe for 32 times.

This application helps to make your digestive system stronger and spread out the food particles evenly throughout the system.