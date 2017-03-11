Get a body like Hrithik Roshan; actor unveils workout regime for everyone in Bengaluru

Hrithik Roshan’s HRX workout regime is mainly based on the functional movements that helped him to achieve his fitness goals. (Source: HRXbrand/Instagram) Hrithik Roshan’s HRX workout regime is mainly based on the functional movements that helped him to achieve his fitness goals. (Source: HRXbrand/Instagram)

Among all the good things that come with superstardom, fitness is not one of the things. A good body is a result of hard work, discipline, determination, healthy eating and above all consistency. And if you have any doubts about it, ask superstar Hrithik Roshan, the Greek god of Bollywood, and he will vouch for that.

Roshan was in Bengaluru on Friday (February 10) to launch an exercise programme in collaboration with fitness startup CureFit’s CULT. He has designed a set of exercises, along with his trainer, based on his workout regime that’s named after his lifestyle brand HRX. “It is not about getting abs,” he told the crowd, who seemed to pay little attention to his wise words as everyone was busy chanting his name or taking pictures and videos of him.

“The idea behind this workout is to help people move better, faster and feel athletic by progressing gradually,” he said, adding that his workout regime is for people of all age groups, including those who have not once visited a gym in their life.

Over the years, the idea of fitness has undergone a lot of change. Roshan’s HRX workout regime is mainly based on the functional movements that helped him to achieve his fitness goals. The Kaabil actor also had one of the trainers to do a couple of sample exercises from his routine.

“I have learnt (about fitness) through my experience, journey, my injuries and I realised what I was doing wrong and I have re-learnt. I have basically built myself back from being completely broken. I have had broken back, broken knees,” he said.

A few years back, he had developed an unhealthy lifestyle, started smoking and, adding to his ordeal, he also developed a double slip disc; as a result, he went out of shape. However, he managed to overcome his challenges and achieved an amazing body transformation.

“I have so many people asking me so many questions about fitness and about various things. Through this platform, I am going to try my best to give back everything I know,” he said.

