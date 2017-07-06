Ganesh Acharya lost 85kgs in 1.5 years and his transformation is INSPIRING!

At one point Ganesh Acharya’s weight was close to 200kgs and through rigorous fitness regime has lost over 80kgs. (Source: Varinder Chawla, @ganeshacharyaa/ Instagram) At one point Ganesh Acharya’s weight was close to 200kgs and through rigorous fitness regime has lost over 80kgs. (Source: Varinder Chawla, @ganeshacharyaa/ Instagram)

When it comes to Bollywood, it’s impossible to image its films without dance numbers, from party songs to item numbers, these are often more popular than the movie itself. So, even though you don’t remember watching Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath, you’ve certainly watched Katrina Kaif’s killer moves in ‘Chikni Chameli’ a zillion times. You know exactly whom to thank — it’s choreographer for the amazing moves, and in this case, it’s Ganesh Acharya. Not just this, think about any Govinda songs and his quirky dancing moves, it’s Acharya all the way who has choreographed almost all of his songs. A big name in Bollywood, he is a self-made man who has mesmerised and supplied the best party moves for generations.

Not just this, think about any Govinda songs and his quirky dancing moves, it’s Acharya all the way who has choreographed almost all of his songs. A big name in Bollywood, he is a self-made man who has mesmerised and supplied the best party moves for generations.

But no matter how brilliant his talent is, Acharya – who is also an actor and director – was always body-shammed, even though weight was never a hurdle for this creative genius.

However, tired of all fat-shaming, the talented choreographer recently underwent an amazing transformation and has reportedly lost a whopping 85kg! He has chronicled the journey on his Instagram profile, and it’s inspiring. The National Award winning choreographer spoke to Hindustan Times recently about this change and said, “Karna hi tha! Ek soch thi ki I just have to do this. Logon ne Ganesh Acharya ko mota hi dekha hai (I had to do this! I had thought that I just have to do this. People have only seen the fat Ganesh Acharya), that’s why I wanted to change the image. I have lost almost 85kg now.”

He agreed that the one-and-half year process was difficult but he never gave up. “It was tough for me. I have been working on my body for the past one-and-a-half years. I had even put on 30-40kg for my film Hey Bro (2015), and my weight had then touched 200kg. Ab vahi weight utaar raha hoon (I am shedding that weight now).”

Dancing has always been his passion and of late he has been busy with the remake of Tan Tana Tan from Judwa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. Acharya says he feels more energetic now. “I danced even when I had so much weight, but the difference between then and now is that the energy in my dance has doubled,” he explained.

So, if you need inspiration to hit the gym and grow fitter, let Acharya’s journey be the one. So apart from enjoying some cool dance moves by the ‘Beedi Jalaile’ man, check out his fitness regime too.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd