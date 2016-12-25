Fitness tips: Detox your body post-party season

As Christmas and New Year are round the corner, its time to indulge in parties. So, follow a detox diet to help clean your body after the party season, says an expert.
Harpreet Kaur, Nutritional Coach, FITSO – Your Fitness Coach, suggests how:
Day one:
Early morning: Half lemon in lukewarm water.
Breakfast: Detox vegetable juice – one carrot, one beetroot, half apple, a piece of ginger and a dash of lemon juice.
Mid-morning: Choose fruits like guava, pear, apple, orange, strawberry, peach, plums and apricots.
Lunch: Salad bowl – a variety of lightly steamed or raw seasonal vegetables preferably organic.
Evening snacks: Handful mix of nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and melon seeds with green tea.
Dinner: Vegetable clear soup/stew with grilled vegetables/chicken.
Day two:
Early morning: Half lemon in lukewarm water.
Breakfast: Detox smoothie – Half cup of strawberry, raspberry, blueberry and spinach.
Mid-morning: Choose fruits like guava, pear, apple, orange, strawberries, peach, plums and apricots.
Lunch: Lentil and coriander soup.
Evening Snacks: Handful mix of mix of nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds with green tea.
Dinner: Broccoli and paneer salad.
Day three:
Early morning: Amla juice (two tablespoon in a glass of water)
Breakfast: Detox yogurt bowl with fruits and dry fruits.
Mid-morning: Choose any two fruits like guava, pear, apple, orange, strawberries, peach, plums and apricots.
Lunch: Quinoa with seasonal choice of vegetables including spinach and unsweetened lemon juice.
Evening snacks: Handful mix of nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds. With green tea.
Dinner: Vegetable/chicken stew.
Day four:
Early morning: Half lemon in lukewarm water/amla juice.
Breakfast: Detox protein smoothie – greens (spinach/kale), four almonds, four dates.
Mid-morning: Choose any two fruits like guava, pear, apple, orange, strawberries, peach, plums and apricots.
Lunch: Boiled vegetables in vegetable stew.
Evening snacks: Handful mix of mix of nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds with green tea.
Dinner: Raw vegetable and fruits salad like carrot, papaya, capsicum, tomatoes with a dash of lemon and half teaspoon virgin olive oil.
Day five:
Early morning: Half lemon in lukewarm water
Breakfast: Detox wheatgrass juice with one teaspoon chic seeds.
Mid-morning: Choose any two fruits like guava, pear, apple, orange, strawberries, peach, plums and apricots.
Lunch: Half cup of organic brown rice with steamed vegetables and fresh herbs.
Evening snacks: Handful mix of mix of nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds with green tea.
Dinner: Bowl of mixed green salad like lettuce, spinach, cabbage with tomatoes, bell peppers, two tablespoon grated paneer/boiled egg white. Sprinkle with sunflower seeds. Toss with virgin olive oil and lemon.
Day six:
Early morning: Amla juice
Breakfast: Detox yogurt with dry fruits like apricot, peaches, prunes, flaxseeds and almond flakes.
Mid-morning: Choose any two fruits like guava, pear, apple, orange, strawberries, peach, plums and apricots.
Lunch: Choice of steamed vegetables with fresh herbs and half cup of quinoa.
Evening snacks: Handful mix of mix of nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds with green tea.
Dinner: Clear fish soup/lentil soup.
Day seven:
Early morning: Half lemon in lukewarm water.
Breakfast: Detox banana, coconut and dates smoothie
Mid-morning: Choose any two fruits like guava, pear, apple, orange, strawberries, peach, plums and apricots.
Lunch: Omelette with vegetables/tofu salad.
Evening snacks: Handful mix of mix of nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds with green tea.
Dinner: Spinach soup.