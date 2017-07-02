Fitness not just a goal for your body: Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu in Delhi on Sunday. (Source: Instagram/bipashabasu) Bipasha Basu in Delhi on Sunday. (Source: Instagram/bipashabasu)

Actress Bipasha Basu has urged the country’s youths to understand that fitness is about a way of life rather than a goal — and so, she says it’s always important to take right nutrients to be healthy. “It is extremely important for the young generation to realise that fitness is not just a goal for your body, rather it has to be a way of life,” Bipasha said in a statement.

“Essentially, being healthy is at the root of fitness. An active body can successfully keep many diseases and ailments at bay. However, while being active and exercising, it is equally important to fulfill the nutritional requirements of your body,” added the actress.

Bipasha was here on Sunday to launch Proquest Nutrition — a series of nutritional supplements from VRS Foods, that can aid people’s workout goals.

In recent years, focus on fitness has become an integral part of the lives of a large number of Indians who are more aware and conscious of the need to stay healthy and fit. The proliferation of gymnasiums and workout centres is an example of this quest to look good, feel good.

“Individuals involved in rigorous exercises to bulk up their bodies need much more than normal food, they need supplements to make up for the nutritional requirements, avoid exhaustion and burnout. This is also true for sportspersons and athletes who need a sudden, intense burst of power on the field.”

“At the same time, they also need additional inputs in digestible protein form to boost their muscles and fulfill their workout goals. On the other hand, individuals working out to lose weight need to make sure their diet control doesn’t leave them nutritionally deficient. Proquest Nutrition is a comprehensive series of products that takes care of all these requirements,” explained Rajendra Singh, Managing Director, VRS Foods Ltd.

