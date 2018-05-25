Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
  • #FitnessChallenge: Rajyavardhan Rathore kicked it off, Virat Kohli challenged PM Modi and others who took the dare

To enlighten Indian citizens on the benefits of exercise and workout, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore kick-started a #FitnessChallenge drive on social media. See how Bollywood stars, politicians and sports icons are taking the dare.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 8:11:35 pm
Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma,Saina Nehwal, virat kohli, narendra modi, virat kohli fitness video, narendra modi fitness challenge, fit india campaign, sports news, indian express, Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, P v sindhu, Deepika Padukone, indian express, indian express fitness news Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and many others took the #FitnessChallenge. Are you ready? (Source: Twitter)
Staying fit not just improves our physical being, but also soothes the mind. And it can be achieved by inculcating simple changes in our lifestyle. Be it brisk walking, running, cycling or yoga — 20 minutes of exercise can bring a lot of positive changes in our body. While exercising helps bring holistic changes in our body, people often indulge in workout sessions just to achieve perfect body shape.

ALSO READ | Video: Hrithik Roshan accepts Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s #fitnesschallenge; cycles to work

To enlighten Indian citizens on the benefits of exercise and workout, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore kick-started a #FitnessChallenge drive on social media. Ever since he posted a video urging people to take the dare, it seems there is no stopping people from flooding social media with their workout videos.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Dr Harsh Vardhan take up Rajyavardhan Rathore’s #FitnessChallenge

Check out all the Bollywood stars, politicians and sports icons, who took the #FitnessChallenge and inspired the youth, here:

Rajyavardhan Rathore

Along with the hashtag #HumFitTohIndiaFit, he wrote: “Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media,” and challenged Sania Mirza, Virat Kohli and Hrithik Roshan to take it ahead.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan accepted Union Minister’s fitness challenge and posted videos thereafter.

Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma

Hrithik Roshan

Randeep Hooda

Deepika Padukone

P V Sindhu

Piyush Goyal

Kiren Rijiju

Jayant Sinha

Yashodhara Raje Scindia

Which workout would you like to try? Let us know in the comments below.

