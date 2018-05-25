FitnessChallenge: Rajyavardhan Rathore kicked it off, Virat Kohli challenged PM Modi and others who took the dare

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and many others took the #FitnessChallenge. Are you ready? (Source: Twitter) Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and many others took the #FitnessChallenge. Are you ready? (Source: Twitter)

Staying fit not just improves our physical being, but also soothes the mind. And it can be achieved by inculcating simple changes in our lifestyle. Be it brisk walking, running, cycling or yoga — 20 minutes of exercise can bring a lot of positive changes in our body. While exercising helps bring holistic changes in our body, people often indulge in workout sessions just to achieve perfect body shape.

To enlighten Indian citizens on the benefits of exercise and workout, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore kick-started a #FitnessChallenge drive on social media. Ever since he posted a video urging people to take the dare, it seems there is no stopping people from flooding social media with their workout videos.

Check out all the Bollywood stars, politicians and sports icons, who took the #FitnessChallenge and inspired the youth, here:

Rajyavardhan Rathore

Along with the hashtag #HumFitTohIndiaFit, he wrote: “Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media,” and challenged Sania Mirza, Virat Kohli and Hrithik Roshan to take it ahead.

#HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳🏆 Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here’s my video 😀and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in🥊 pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan accepted Union Minister’s fitness challenge and posted videos thereafter.

Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma

Hrithik Roshan

This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India 🇮🇳 get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

Randeep Hooda

Deepika Padukone

P V Sindhu

Thank u @NSaina for the challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media . Here’s my video and I challenge @deepikapadukone @AkhilAkkineni8 @joshnachinappa pic.twitter.com/AscsZxqklp — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) May 23, 2018

Piyush Goyal

Yoga keeps me fit and helps me remain positive throughout the day. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great initiative by our energetic Sports Minister @Ra_THORe, I urge everyone to be a part of this movement and help in keeping India fit. pic.twitter.com/2GcehfPs5Q — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 23, 2018

Kiren Rijiju

Jayant Sinha

As Hon. PM @narendramodi ji envisions a healthy India, I join the #HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳 initiated by @Ra_THORe ji. Here’s how I stay fit. Post your videos & join us. I nominate @sarbanandsonwal ji, @KirenRijiju ji & @SuPriyoBabul ji to take the #FitnessChallenge 🥊forward. pic.twitter.com/i5zelQ26TQ — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) May 22, 2018

Yashodhara Raje Scindia

Which workout would you like to try? Let us know in the comments below.

