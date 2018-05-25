FitnessChallenge: Rajyavardhan Rathore kicked it off, Virat Kohli challenged PM Modi and others who took the dare

Staying fit not just improves our physical being, but also soothes the mind. And it can be achieved by inculcating simple changes in our lifestyle. Be it brisk walking, running, cycling or yoga — 20 minutes of exercise can bring a lot of positive changes in our body. While exercising helps bring holistic changes in our body, people often indulge in workout sessions just to achieve perfect body shape.
To enlighten Indian citizens on the benefits of exercise and workout, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore kick-started a #FitnessChallenge drive on social media. Ever since he posted a video urging people to take the dare, it seems there is no stopping people from flooding social media with their workout videos.
Check out all the Bollywood stars, politicians and sports icons, who took the #FitnessChallenge and inspired the youth, here:
Rajyavardhan Rathore
Along with the hashtag #HumFitTohIndiaFit, he wrote: “Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media,” and challenged Sania Mirza, Virat Kohli and Hrithik Roshan to take it ahead.
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here’s my video 😀and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in🥊 pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm
— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan accepted Union Minister’s fitness challenge and posted videos thereafter.
Virat Kohli
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. 😀 #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018
Anushka Sharma
I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here’s my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge. I’d like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/SmdmkArT6U
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2018
Hrithik Roshan
This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India 🇮🇳 get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
Randeep Hooda
Thanks @BabitaPhogat for the challenge.. thanks @Ra_THORe & his initiatives to bring sports and fitness in the forefront of the nation’s conciousness #HumFitTohIndiaFit I #FitnessChallenge @_AdilHussain @AfrozShah1 @Neetu_Chandra @boxervijender @virendersehwag @impoornapatel pic.twitter.com/ZLdeiXrLOL
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 24, 2018
I am extremely passionate about fitness…and my new obsession…RUNNING!🏃🏽♀️Thank You @pvsindhu1 !Challenge accepted! I now challenge @M_Raj03 @imranirampal @aditigolf kyunki#HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/dMh9USxgLp
— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 25, 2018
P V Sindhu
Thank u @NSaina for the challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media . Here’s my video and I challenge @deepikapadukone @AkhilAkkineni8 @joshnachinappa pic.twitter.com/AscsZxqklp
— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) May 23, 2018
Piyush Goyal
Yoga keeps me fit and helps me remain positive throughout the day. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great initiative by our energetic Sports Minister @Ra_THORe, I urge everyone to be a part of this movement and help in keeping India fit. pic.twitter.com/2GcehfPs5Q
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 23, 2018
Kiren Rijiju
Fabulous campaign by Sports Minister @Ra_THORe on #HumFitTohIndiaFit I accept #FitnessChallenge of @jayantsinha🙏 Here’s my video & I challenge
SMART CM @PemaKhanduBJP
SUPERSTAR ACTOR @BeingSalmanKhan
SUPERFIT ACTOR @saumyatandon pic.twitter.com/QnWpBpYCl9
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 23, 2018
I’m putting up a direct #FitnessChallenge to @imbhandarkar @Kailashkher @AdnanSamiLive #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/j8Nk4nkRFR
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 24, 2018
As Hon. PM @narendramodi ji envisions a healthy India, I join the #HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳 initiated by @Ra_THORe ji.
Here’s how I stay fit. Post your videos & join us.
I nominate @sarbanandsonwal ji, @KirenRijiju ji & @SuPriyoBabul ji to take the #FitnessChallenge 🥊forward. pic.twitter.com/i5zelQ26TQ
— Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) May 22, 2018
Yashodhara Raje Scindia
Here’s a sample of my workout routine @Ra_THORe and I tag my Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj, Defence Minister @nsitharaman & Olympic Champion @Abhinav_Bindra#HumFitToIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge pic.twitter.com/xnGe2JChFi
— Yashodhara Raje Scindia (@yashodhararaje) May 24, 2018
Which workout would you like to try? Let us know in the comments below.
