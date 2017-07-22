Fitness tips for monsoon: Don’t let your fit mode dry out

If heading out in the rain is not your cup of tea, workout indoors. Pack in a short 30 – 40 minutes schedule that includes a mix of squats, push-ups, planks. (Source: File Photo) If heading out in the rain is not your cup of tea, workout indoors. Pack in a short 30 – 40 minutes schedule that includes a mix of squats, push-ups, planks. (Source: File Photo)

Fitness is not just a habit, it is a lifestyle; one that requires commitment and dedication so dont let monsoon dampen your spirits. Some quick and easy steps like working out indoors or getting few simpler exercising devices can do the trick for you, say experts.

Reebok Master Trainer Gagan Arora encourages you to keep your body engine fueled every day, with these simple things to keep in mind during rainy days.

* Run those miles: The body is waterproof so do not fret to take those extra laps in the rain. An outdoor workout keeps the body metabolism going and helps you stay fit and energized.

* Stay active through the day: If heading out in the rain is not your cup of tea, workout indoors. Pack in a short 30 – 40 minutes schedule that includes a mix of squats, push-ups, planks. Apart from homemade food, add seasonal fruits and vegetables along with lean meat and legumes to your diet.

* The ‘Right’ Gear: Wear bright coloured speed wick or Active Chill fitness gear and socks as they will keep you cool during humidity, dry quickly and reduce the chances of chaffing.

* Monsoon gateways: Take a break from your routine and unwind with a quick getaway during the rains. Plan a fun ‘Fitcation’ that includes long walks and fun outdoor games with family and friends to stay active, energized and light this monsoon.

* Vitamins are vital – Add vitamins to your diet to keep infections at bay and maintain your energy levels. Get enough rest, stay indoors and relax if not feeling well.

Additionally, Meenakshi Subramaniyam, coach at HealthifyMe.com also added few tips.

* Stick to the same time plan for workout sessions at home. Make sure the session is 45 minutes at least.

* Start with simple stretching exercises to warm-up followed by five minutes spot jogging. Follow it up with 15 minutes of rigorous cardio to get the heart beat up and start the fat burning process. One can opt for skipping, stair climbing, hopping, jumping jacks etc. To strengthen body muscles for toning the body and preventing joints from injury, do a combination of 20 squats + 20 lunges (each leg) + 20 pushups. You repeat this set 2-4 times as per your capacity.

* Get few simple exercising devices like dumbells, skipping rope, resistance tubes etc at home and try hardcore floor exercises like planks, crunches and leg raises. You can start with a plank position for 30 seconds and repeat it again. Then lie down on your back and do 20 crunches + 20 reverse crunches + 20 alternate leg raises. Repeat this set 2 times. An indoor jog on the spot or around a house jog is also beneficial, or Leslie walks which can be done indoors.

* Yoga can be performed both indoors and outdoors. Select an airy spot in your house practice simple asanas to keep yourself fit. Yoga also helps reduce respiratory problems that are very common during the monsoon season.

*Dance workouts are fun and flexible to enjoy indoor monsoon workout.

