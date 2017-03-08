Diet tips: Yummy ways to consume iron, calcium

Improve your health with just a few changes to your diet. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Improve your health with just a few changes to your diet. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Want to add iron, calcium to your diet in a yummy way? Try going for ingredients like sesame seeds, dried peaches and prune juice, says an expert.

Sonia Narang, Nutrition Expert, Oriflame India, lists some items you can use to prepare dishes:

Green leafy vegetables: Spinach, fenugreek and other green vegetables have high amount of iron, but in order for your body to absorb them better, you need to add vegetables like potato or tomato with them.

Sesame seeds: These tiny-looking food items are in fact very healthy. Sprinkle a handful of them on your dishes or salad or even include them in your roti. They contain a good amounts of folic acid.

Brussels sprouts: Brussels sprouts are a viable source of antioxidants, vitamins, folate and fibre. Plus, they are an excellent source of iron, and an obvious choice in helping to prevent fatigue and other symptoms of iron deficiency.

Raisins: Like other dried fruits, raisins are nutrient-dense treats that contain large amounts of iron. It is easy to add a handful of these subtly sweet treats to your cereal, yogurt, oatmeal, or salads as part of a balanced diet.

Dried peaches: A serving of dried peaches contains about nine per cent of your daily recommended iron, without weighing you down with lots of sugar and calories.

Prune juice: It is a potent source of iron. Its high vitamin C content makes it easier for your body to absorb the iron, so have a glass with your next meal to get the most out of the other iron-rich foods in your diet.

Dried apricots: Apricots are an excellent source of iron and other nutrients. They can be consumed raw, canned, cooked, and dried, but dried apricots provide your body with the most benefits and the largest amount of iron.

Sun dried tomatoes: Besides their mouth-watering taste, one of the best things about sun dried tomatoes is their high iron content. One cup contains nearly 30 per cent of your recommended daily iron intake. Another great thing is that you can use them in so many ways. Sun dried tomatoes make a tasty addition to omelettes, pasta sauce, pizza, sandwiches and salads.