VIDEO: Deepika Padukone doing the Swan Dive will give you fitness goals

Need some morning workout motivation? Deepika Padukone working on a reformer is sure to inspire you to get that toned body. Seen here is the Padmaavat beauty performing pilates with trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who is also the expert behind Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s fitness.

While training on a reformer can be quite challenging for a beginner, a mat serves as an easy option for those who are just starting out. However, if you are agile, go for the reformer as it doesn’t put too much pressure on your joints. In the video, the Padmaavat actor is seen doing a Swan Dive, which according to Karachiwala, “Strengthens the back muscles, challenges the core and activates the glutes.”

The exercise routine involves pulling all the muscles tight and keeping a rigid form and then manoeuvering the reformer whilst practising swan-like dives with the upper and lower part of your body.

The pilate move of swan dive is a challenging exercise and can be done at home too, if the right posture is maintained. See how:

* Lie flat on your stomach and stretch your arms and legs as high as you can, to an extent where you are supporting yourself on the abdomen only.

* This is the swan position. Maintain a long spine while in this posture and inhale slowly.

* Take care not to push too high as you might feel a pinch in the back.

* Now, rock back and forth by releasing your arms and legs.

* Maintain the pace for three to five times.

For those wanting to explore further, there’s the mermaid stretch that is great for postural problems that are caused by carrying heavy weights on one side. It gives the breathing muscles a good work up as well. See how to do this.

For those who aren’t aware, pilates strengthens the core muscles and helps you get rid of the love handles. Also, if the chronic back pain is your constant companion, doing pilates can help relieve that as the workout stabilises lower back muscles and reduces stress.

