Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif: Inspiring fitness videos of Bollywood celebs in 2017

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif gave us reasons to work out this year.

It’s almost time to make another New Year fitness resolution! We know that they break more easily than porcelain, but it’s imperative that you follow it to the T, because the more time you spend procrastinating, the greater the setback for your health.

2017 was a year where celebrity fitness videos garnered a lot of attention. From Pilates to Circuit Training, fitness enthusiasts had enough to keep the motivated. With the year coming to an end, we bring you a list of celebs videos that gave us serious fitness goals.

Alia Bhatt

The bubbly beauty is one of the regulars with fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala and is often seen doing pilates. One can easily do pilates on a mat like Bhatt as most of the exercises of this form are in a supine position (while lying on the back).

Bhatt gets into her passionate punching mode.

Bhatt enjoys working on her abs!

Doing fletcher pilates with a towel. This technique increases the gas exchange between lungs and bloodstream.

Some fun cardio.

Katrina Kaif

Kaif and Karachiwala indulge in some duck walking exercises. It is a strength training exercise that firms up the muscles of thighs and buttocks.

Kaif and Bhatt are squat buddies!

The actor tries her hand at fletcher pilates as well.

Deepika Padukone

Pilates can be effectively done on various types of equipment and Padukone does a swan position on a ladder barrel. Swan is done lying on the stomach and the main focus are spinal muscles and abdominal muscles.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shetty courageously takes on Sirsaasana, which is one of the most challenging yoga forms and the danger of injuring your neck and pain is very high.

The actor shows us some cool ways of doing planks.

Ranveer Singh

Singh competes with Farhan Akhtar in a race.

Malaika Arora

Arora performs a plank exercise here. She brings the same grace and discpline in the workout that she does in her dances.

The diva does some crazy twists with Namrata Purohit.

Squats just reached level 2.0!

Huma Qureshi

Qureshi and Bhatt doing leg stretches.

