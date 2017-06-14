This couple’s amazing weight loss journey will inspire you to set fitness goals with your partner

If this is not inspiring, we don’t know what is. (Source: dannyreed5/Instagram) If this is not inspiring, we don’t know what is. (Source: dannyreed5/Instagram)

Blame it on the unattainable beauty parameters or the idea of a ‘perfect figure’, most of us are relentlessly trying to get into a weight loss spree to look flawless. Nevertheless, it is also true that obesity is a global problem and it needs to be addressed worldwide. While it is not necessary to get a toned body, but it is extremely important for all of us to stay healthy and fit.

ALSO READ | Someone called this girl fat, but her boyfriend’s priceless reaction won hearts all over

Married couple Danny and Lexi Reed are an epitome of spreading the same. The two have got back into shape by losing almost half their body weight in just one year, and are an inspiring example of what one can achieve if one is determined enough. If you think the statement is an exaggeration, take a look at their pictures from before and after the ‘transformation’.

Lexi, 26, weighed almost 220 kg at the beginning of 2016, while her husband Danny weighed 127 kg. But every thing changed since January 1, 2016 when they set a New Year’s resolution for themselves to lose weight. The couple, who would often frequent takeaways and food joints, put a complete halt to it, and started counting calories and setting fitness goals instead. Well, their efforts did pay off. After more than a year-long struggle, she lost 130 kg and her husband is visibly leaner after losing almost 35kg with sheer hard work.

As Danny writes, ” No surgery, nutritionist, personal trainer, pills, shakes, or meal plan. We were ready for a change and to live a healthier life. I hope others will see our progress and also make a change. We did it and so can you!”

And their journey is incredible! Lexi, whose Instagram handle is fatgirlfedup is quite an inspiration. Her pictures convey a thousand words, an she often documents her struggle and her journey through them. She recollects how she was fed up of “being a prisoner in my body”, and decided to change her lifestyle before things worsened.

Sharing a before and after picture, Lexi wrote, “My name is Lexi & last year at 25 years old & 485lbs I made one New Years Resolution that saved my life: to lose weight. In the picture on the left I had already lost 70+ lbs & I remember when my friend posted the picture on fb – I was mortified of everyone seeing it. Now I’m sharing it proudly to show how far I’ve come & show you change is possible. I was Fedup with being a prisoner in my body & not living the life that I wanted. I decided I would rather be covered in sweat at the gym, than clothes on the beach. I started doing cardio 5x a week for 30 minutes on the elliptical. It was hard, but I pushed through. I stopped eating out daily and started counting calories & making my own foods. ”

Wanting to take charge of her life, she started cooking every day even though she hated it. “I hated cooking and we ate out previously every day. However, I wanted to be in control of what I was eating, so I learned to take the foods I loved & make healthy versions. I didn’t have a trainer, meal plan, pills, shakes, surgery – or anything like that. What I had was so much more, I had a desire for a better life. My weight held me back my whole life in every single activity, relationship, or from even from living. Losing 285lbs has taught me that life is an adventure & we are all capable of more than we know. Don’t wait for a new week, year, or another minute. Start today!” she wrote.

The journey has been a long, arduous one, but they have come a long way. Lexi recollected how initially she pushed herself to do 30 minute cardio, and obstinately held on. “Throwback to the girl who pushed herself to do 30 minutes of cardio on the elliptical five times a week and to be the hardest worker in the room. Throwback to the girl who decided she was fedup, started changing her lifestyle & learning to cook/count calories and fought obesity. Throwback to the girl who had to mentally think about so many daily activities due to her weight it was exhausting.” she wrote.

Lexi also admits that losing weight together brought them closer as a couple. Initially they would spend their time “mindlessly eating” and did not do anything as such together. Lexi, who weighed more when she met her husband wanted to be “healthy”, “live a longer life with him”, and have kids in the future. And things drastically changed after they started losing all the weight.

“Instead of wasting our nights watching TV were now active outdoors, hitting the gym, and doing more things together – meal prepping together, traveling together, running, walking, laughing, and just enjoying life more. We have dedicated this summer as our bucketlist summer to do all the things we couldn’t do as prisoners in our own body. Life is out there waiting for you – start today!” she wrote.

And if you need some couple goals, it is right here.

Here are some of other pictures of their amazing transformation.

So, what are you waiting for? Hit the treadmill with your bae!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd