Beer Yoga: The new buzz for fitness enthusiasts

Grab a drink and lose the extra flab, both at the same time. (Source: BierYoga/Facebook) Grab a drink and lose the extra flab, both at the same time. (Source: BierYoga/Facebook)

Can’t stop drinking beer with friends at lazy weekend parties but craving to get rid of that ever-increasing belly fat? Here’s some good news for you!

Now, you can do both to stay fit.

Surprised? Well, don’t be, because ‘Beer Yoga’ is the new buzz for fitness enthusiasts.

As strange as it sounds, Beer Yoga is a unique health and fitness practice that allows you to grab a drink and lose the extra flab, both at the same time. Germany’s BierYoga (Beer Yoga) dubs itself as “the marriage of two great loves — beer and yoga”. One of the coolest ways of healthy living, it has now made its way to the Australian shores after enthralling the free-spirited in Berlin.

How to do Beer Yoga?

Take a sip from your beer bottle and twist and turn your body in diverse postures in an hour-long session of yoga. The bliss of tasting beer and the peace of performing asanas may rivet you into its pleasure.

Where to find Beer Yoga?

From bars, lounges and parties to indoor activities and festivals, Beer Yoga is stepping into all forms of group activities in Australia and Germany.

Who can do Beer Yoga?

“For beer lovers who like yoga, for yogis who like beer or for anyone who is beyond 16,” BierYoga states.

Stop grinning already, this is serious news. Started by certified yoga instructors and ardent beer drinkers Emily and Jhula, the fitness activity is termed as “fun” but “no joke”.

Check out these young souls taking delight in fitness and wellness with Beer Yoga on social media:

So, what magic can the two therapies for body, mind and soul make together?

