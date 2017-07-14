Alia Bhatt exercise, workout, training and diet plan

Alia Bhatt is very particular when it comes to her workout routine and diet plan. (Source: Instagram/aliabhatt) Alia Bhatt is very particular when it comes to her workout routine and diet plan. (Source: Instagram/aliabhatt)

If you’re looking for celeb fitness inspiration then Alia Bhatt’s workout routine might make you want to hit the gym. She is no slouch when it comes to her performances on-screen and definitely not one when it comes to staying fit. The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor has worked really hard to get the toned body she has today with the help of celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. According to reports, she weighed around 67kg when she was 17 and lost around 16kg in just three months when she was shortlisted for her debut film Student of the Year.

Today, all of 24, the actress can often be seen sharing inspirational workout videos with her followers on Instagram, documenting her journey in a way. From working out on the Pilates machine Cadillac to the extremely difficult back-bend bridge, handstand, crunches and Jack Rabbit, she does it all. This beauty doesn’t like repeating workouts, so Karachiwala has her hitting different machines like the corealign, reformer, Wunda chair, step barrel and the Bodhi suspension system.

As far as her diet is concerned, she has a major sweet tooth and is a fan of Pooja Dhingra’s Le 15 Patisserie and Chef Kelvin Cheung’s delectable cakes, but she is also a stickler for discipline and probably that’s what helps her the most.

Bhatt also believes in eating everything in moderation. Recently, she teamed up with celebrity dietician Rujuta Diwekar for a Facebook live session, in which she talked about her body secrets. Shattering the concept of following the online food trends, she said, “Everyone’s talking about gluten-free pizza, brown bread, and red rice, about reducing their carb intake, and I’m eating white bread and butter at 4am. Rujuta showed me how local food eaten in moderation can be healthy.”

In the past, she has even shared photos of her enjoying bread on Instagram, which is a no-no for fitness freaks. “Who knew a piece of malt bread with avocado, tomatoes and a poached egg would make me so happy?,” she wrote.

Follow her fitness routine and diet plan here:

