5 tips from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy and post-pregnancy diet

Kareena Kapoor Khan is now mother to Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan is now mother to Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We all know how Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed her pregnancy. In a casual Facebook Live chat with her dietitian and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the feisty actress who openly spoke about enjoying the phase revealed how she put on a whopping 18kg while carrying her son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Not that she didn’t manage to look stunning – the new mom actually set a new trend of maternity fashion in India and showed us how one can still look chic and cool while being pregnant. In fact, even post-pregnancy, she looked resplendent as the showstopper for designer Anita Dongre at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week.

Now, the actress is on a mission to lose all that weight but without compromising on health. Here’s are five takeaways from the chat:

Eating well is key: During the chat, Kareena said, “I enjoyed my pregnancy. I ate well. I ate a lot of ghee, all the parathas, all the pizzas… I’ve eaten it all. Rujuta told me not to compromise. Eat light, every 2-3 hours, which was happening quite naturally. But, of course, things have changed now.”

Dairy intake is important during pregnancy: Apparently you lose about five years of calcium during pregnancy so, it’s important to restore calcium balance in the body. Kareena was advised to have a glass of milk at night if she’s hungry. Diwekar says, “Dairy has a lot of Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) which helps you burn more fat and aids in mobilisation of fats from stubborn areas.”

Eat in moderation: Diwekar stress on the importance of eating in moderation. It’s not that you have to leave what you like, but to pay attention to what you’re eating and the proportion – an important part of that is to not watch TV while eating. Watch your food instead.

Crash diets are a complete no-no: A lot of people go on crash diets post-pregnancy. If you want to lose weight, gradually decrease your food consumption, not all at once. Since most people want to see immediate results, they start on crash diets and that’s when most lifestyle diseases start to develop. Diwekar says, “I think it’s very important that all women understand that the only thing you can’t risk is to force the body to feel like it’s deprived, therefore, slow down it’s metabolic rate and gain weight in the long term instead of losing weight.”

Avoid dark circles post-pregnancy with iron-rich food: Most pregnant women get overtly critical about how they look. The trick is to be a little kind to oneself and increase food high on B12 and iron content.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd