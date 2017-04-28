This 101-year-old Indian woman who broke Guinness World Record for javelin is the fitness inspiration you need today

Kaur says the secret to good health is healthy food and regular exercise. She practises running every alternate day at an outdoor sports grounds in Punjab and also goes to a gym to work on her upper body. Kaur says the secret to good health is healthy food and regular exercise. She practises running every alternate day at an outdoor sports grounds in Punjab and also goes to a gym to work on her upper body.

If you are still struggling to move away from your bed on weekends or shed those extra kilos, look no further than 101-year-old Indian athlete Mann Kaur for inspiration. The super enthusiastic centenarian had the world at her feet after she competed in the World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand to become the oldest female athlete to win a gold medal in the 100-metre race in just 74 seconds.

Kaur broke the Guinness World Record for javelin with a throw of 5 metres and 12 centimetres. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for Tourism New Zealand) Kaur broke the Guinness World Record for javelin with a throw of 5 metres and 12 centimetres. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for Tourism New Zealand)

Kaur who hails from Punjab, India was the oldest competitor at the World Masters games which is open to athletes of all abilities with the minimum age set at 25 and 35, depending on the sport. She also competed in the 100 metre and 200 metre shot put and javelin events. In her final competition at the Trusts Stadium in Waitakere, West Auckland, she broke the Guinness World Record for javelin with a throw of 5 metres and 12 centimetres taking her gold medal tally to four. It’s something commendable, don’t you think?

Having set a new world record, Kaur also stepped out at 192 metres above Auckland city to become the oldest person to sky walk around the city’s famous landmark. She held her 79-year-old son Gurdev Singh’s hand as she inched along the narrow platform towering high above the city centre but bravely let go to pose for photos.

Kaur at Sky City with her son Gurdev Singh. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for Tourism New Zealand) Kaur at Sky City with her son Gurdev Singh. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for Tourism New Zealand)

“Everyone should do this, everyone should come here and visit Sky City”, she said.

How did she manage to stay so fit? The centenarian is a strict vegetarian and takes kefir (fermented milk drink) every morning and roti (flat bread) twice a day made only from sprouted wheat. She says the secret to good health is healthy food and regular exercise. Kaur practises running every alternate day at an outdoor sports grounds in Punjab and also goes to a gym to work on her upper body.

