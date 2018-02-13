Valentine’s Day Special 2018: Plan your date night according to your zodiac sign

Valentine’s Day 2018 dating issues? Why not let the stars help you out a bit? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Valentine’s Day 2018 dating issues? Why not let the stars help you out a bit? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

If you are not an avid horoscope reader then you might actually be sceptical about the idea of planning a date night on the basis of your stars and more importantly, your partner’s horoscope. But beyond science and technology, there’s an energy matrix in the universe, somewhat interesting and unfathomable at times, that play a big role in your life and the connection you share with people.

For instance, earth signs like Virgo jive well with other earth signs like Taurus and Capricorn, and water signs like Scorpio, Cancer and Pisces. However, they are incompatible with fire signs like Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, as well as air signs like Gemini, Aquarius and Libra.

If you are planning a special date this Valentine’s Day, then how about taking some help from the stars? The cosmos definitely encourage some fun ideas.

Aries

Courageous and bold, and never the one to back down from a challenge, for an Aries, an ideal date would include outdoorsy activities. If you partner is one, then it’s advisable to book yourself a day of rock climbing, kayaking or biking. Even running around with a frisbee would do the trick, because nothing impress them more than athleticism.

Taurus

People born under this sign crave a bit of luxury. Fine-dining is definitely in their wheelhouse. And since they are a lover of anything beautiful and love to use their senses to the maximum, something like a cooking class would be much appreciated. A couples massage will also get you brownie points.

Gemini

Gemini’s are easily bored and always on the lookout for the next adventure. They are incorrigible flirts and the only way to turn them on and hold their attention is with intellect. You can actually say that they are the perfect definition of a sapiosexual. Museum-hopping or hitting up a trivia night at a local pub would be ideal.

Cancer

Cancerians love the comfort of home. Their motto has always been, ‘Why spend time outside, when everything you need is at home?’ If you need to woo your partner, then all you have to do is create an intimate setting, light a few candles, order in good food, stream a movie or simply Netflix anything he/she likes.

Leo

A Leo loves being the star of a party and enjoys going out. You can either go out for a dance or karaoke night out with your partner. Or if he/she loves sports, plan some day session. But no matter what you do, remember to pamper your love the entire time. That’s all he/she needs.

Virgo

A person born under this sign loves nature. Their earth child tendencies are always on a high and, hence, they are organically drawn to the natural world. Plan a picnic in the woods and bring along your binoculars, some wine and cheese and enjoy your time together. You can also get your partner a gardening kit and a few plants. If you live near a waterfall, you can simply go on a hike.

Libra

If your partner is born under this sign, then a romantic walk along the beach during sunset is ideal as they love the idea of love and anything romantic that comes along with it. But if you don’t have any majestic water bodies around you, then simply take your partner out dancing. Librans absolutely love to groove and this might actually give you a chance to get close to your partner.

Scorpio

A person born under this sign loves mystery and are passionate individuals. They also love theatre and open mic concerts. You can check for events in your city and plan accordingly. And after everything is over, go for a romantic, candlelight dinner for some alone time.

Sagittarius

They are suckers for a date that involves activities. Rock climbing, paintballing, mini-hiking, or even biking will hold their fancy. If you are feeling adventurous then you can even plan an impromptu road trip.

Capricorn

People born under this sign are considered to be very traditional, in other words, they are the wise old man/woman of the zodiac. Since, they are content doing the same things over and over again, a visit to your partner’s favourite cafe is enough to bring a smile to his/her face. You can follow it up with a movie or vice versa.

Aquarius

They are known to be eccentric individuals who love stimulating conversations. You can either soak up some culture at a modern art museum or an art exhibition and follow it up with some more conversation, over a romantic dinner.

Pisces

Pisceans have always been passionate about music, movies, theatre, art, and food. So, to take someone out on a date under this sunsign is pretty easy. You have too many options to choose from, just remember to pick something that you would enjoy doing as well, because if you don’t, your partner will sense it in no time and it will only ruin your efforts.

