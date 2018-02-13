Valentine’s Day 2018: Top Romantic Songs You Can Dedicate to Your Loved Ones

Wondering how to express your feelings this Valentine’s Day? Sing or dedicate these romantic songs. (Source: YouTube) Wondering how to express your feelings this Valentine’s Day? Sing or dedicate these romantic songs. (Source: YouTube)

Valentine’s Day is here. A bouquet of red roses, a packet of chocolates, a cuddly teddy bear or just a warm hug — there are many ways to woo your lover on February 14, or throughout the Valentine’s Week! But, if that somehow seems to corny or cheesy to you, and you’re not too good with words, you might be in a tizzy to work out the best way to make the day special for your loved one.

Wondering what you could you do to brighten up their day? Well, there isn’t anything better than to sprinkle some Bollywood masala or add a bit of melody in your life. Sing a romantic song, or dedicate a beautiful number that conveys all that you feel about him or her on Valentine’s Day, and enjoy a special evening with them. To help you choose the best song, we have selected seven tracks perfect to play on V-Day.

Pehla Nasha

This song from Aamir Khan-starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is every teenager’s whimsical choice, and it will definitely remind you of your first love.

Hey There Delilah

Are you in a long distance relationship? This Plain White T’s track is perfect to dedicate to your loved one if you are staying miles away from them, and still want to express your emotions.

Main Agar Kahoon

Can’t bring yourself to tell your loved one what you feel? Sing this song from the movie Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

A Thousand Years

Christina Perri’s song is just what you need to listen or dedicate to the one who is away from you this V-Day, or for someone who left you but you couldn’t move on.

Tum Ho Toh

This beautiful song sung by Farhan Akhtar will convey all that you feel on Valentine’s Day.

Just The Way You Are

Don’t want your partner or your relationship to change? The lyrics of this song sung by Bruno Mars is all you need.

Lag Jaa Gale Se Phir

Don’t know if your love will last or not, but you want to tell them that it still means the world to you? The song Lag Ja Gale Se Phir sung by Lata Mangeshkar from the psychological mystery film Woh Kaun Thi is the best pick.

Not satisfied yet? See more songs here.

So, which song would you choose? Share your list of romantic numbers in the comments below.

