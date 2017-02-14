Valentine’s Day 2017: Single? Time to mingle, jingle, twinkle this V-Day!

If being in love means doing such stupid things “in love”, then singleton is a better place to be! If being in love means doing such stupid things “in love”, then singleton is a better place to be!

“Why shouldn’t I be cranky? 23 years of my life, and I haven’t found anyone perfect for me,” I overheard my classmate saying these words to her bestie. Haven’t we all heard that line from someone we know? It’s February 14, and Valentine’s Day whisks lovers into quiet corners and secret spots, leaving single men and women cringing with that thought.

Couples hatch out a plan for Valentine’s Day well in advance, but singles continue to live the same, old, boring and dull life. Forgetful of the fact that it’s V-Day, they land in colleges and offices only to flinch at the startling revelation. And the minute they see a couple or anyone who’s excited/prepared for the day, a cloud of despair looms over their head giving a bitter warning: “You’re single and you’ll always be single… so hate everyone who’s not!”

If the twosome seems to any less bothersome, heart-shaped hunks and chunks exasperate and enrage them. From heart key chains, heart earrings, heart-shaped photo frames, heart art pieces, heart bows, heart-shaped parcels and heart-shaped candies — markets are flooded with V-Day gifts twinkling in shades of red and pink. Looking at all the fancy items, their loud, thumping heart yells: For god’s sake, the real heart isn’t even shaped like that!”

Soon, they find themselves stifling in the denial-mode. “Stay single” becomes their mantra! If being in love means doing such stupid things “in love”, then singleton is a better place to be! Don’t you think so? Negativity creeps in the minds of singles during V-Day celebrations with a never-ending despair and they tend to totally despise the concept of “love or dating”.

Does that ring a bell? If that seems to be your life story, read these fun life hacks, roll with laughter and try some of them this Valentine’s Day.

Call the shots for a Single-Squad

Track down all your single mates and call them for a house party on Valentine’s Day. What’s more, you can bitch about the cheesy love all around and bond with friends!

Dress up for an exclusive dinner-date

Wear that shiny red bow with your black suit or pair up the red backless dress with stilettos and get set to go on an exclusive dinner date. Wondering who to take along? Seat yourself comfortably with a sparkling mirror and say cheers! Let this V-Day be all about you, you, you.

Go for a guilt-free spree

Relishing your favourite candies, getting a spa treatment or enjoying a warm lavender bath — do what makes you feel good!

Ditch the roses, go for sweet treats

If you can already smell the roses you won’t get, go and buy your favourite chocolates and treat yourself!

No sharing, no caring

Instead of being somber about being solo, think of all the gifts you don’t have to buy and the words you don’t have to fake. Most of all, think of the chocolates of your elder sister or friends that will come your way after the V-Day frenzy is over.

Fall in love with free pizza offers

This year, get into a relationship with pizza. What’s more, you’re going to get one free during the Valentine’s week special offers.

Pen a love letter to yourself

Write down what you love about yourself, what you’d like to change in yourself and what you feel are your plus points. Sounds silly? Believe it or not, it’ll activate your feel good neurotransmitters! And make you fall in love with yourself, all over again. *Smirks*

Start swiping

There’s no denying the high one gets out of flirting, and dating app makers have time and again said that there is a considerable spike in activity on their apps during January-February. So, why not indulge in some happy high moments and whip out a couple of those dating apps to get talking. A little bit of flirtation is always good for the soul.

Plan a quirky Anti-Valentine’s party

Wear your party hats and gulp down your drinks at a get together with an offbeat theme like LOVE = EVOL! No flowers, candies or hearts, lifts your spirits with fun, frolic and freedom!

When it comes to love do not ever settle for anything less than magical. And, nothing beats than loving yourself!



