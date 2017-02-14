Valentine’s Day 2017: Why I HATE it when LOVE is just celebrated during Valentine’s Week

A day to celebrate that tingling feeling, Valentine’s Day keeps sweethearts busy! A day to celebrate that tingling feeling, Valentine’s Day keeps sweethearts busy!

“The only thing we never get enough of is love; and the only thing we never give enough of is love.”

Fluttering in hearts like the wind, a mysterious, unconditional and passionate feeling… Ah, the sweet taste of love!

My heart goes back to that day when raindrops started pouring down and we were stuck in that café for hours. Drenched, we splashed in the puddles and an inexplicable feeling tingled in me. I think it was that day when I fell in love with him. It’s been two years now, but when I ponder about those days; little, insignificant things still flash back, now and again. A cluster of memories, that didn’t seem to hold any importance back then, float back in the air — strolling along deserted streets, squealing with laughter on his silly jokes, bunking classes just to stay together for a little more time and singing songs to complete each other’s sentences. Strangely, how we spent Valentine’s Day together never springs back into my head instantly.

ALSO READ | Valentine’s Day special: Is India finally ready for speed dating… and changing concepts of young love?

Love is a portion of the soul itself. A day to celebrate that tingling feeling, Valentine’s Day keeps sweethearts busy as they weasel out new ideas to woo their beloved. Not just a day anymore, it has added a set of seven days in its basket — Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day — to help significant others express what they feel!

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

But, is that one day or a week enough to put zillion sentiments into words and actions? NO! Love cannot be defined in a box of chocolates or a bouquet of roses. True love is much more than a date on the calendar — it’s selfless, intense, poignant, fierce and unconditional. Nevertheless, “buying her flowers or gifting him an expensive watch” seems to be the buzz around February 14. What’s making Valentine’s Day grim? Steal a glance at these provocative points.

WOOER WOES

Money can’t buy love, they say… Sadly, the world has conveniently fallen into the trap of measuring love in the greenbacks that we spend. Constantly surrounded by couples in love, I can’t seem to turn a blind eye to their struggles to live up to the expectations of V-Day. The burden of buying expensive gifts and treating close ones with fancy dinners topples over their shoulders. From handpicking costly gifts to buying designer wear and choosing an extravagant place — Valentine’s Week bursts like a sack of troubles on their head.

Romantic surprise for your loved one. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Romantic surprise for your loved one. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

UNREAL TIME WARP

What if your lover was distant from you throughout the year, but came back to make amends during those seven days? Would you be happy? I don’t think so. If you water a plant for seven days and ignore it throughout the year, would it be able to survive? It would die long before you return back to water it again. Just like that, a relationship needs to be nurtured with love and care every day. A day or a week of togetherness is just not enough. What I would suggest is to spend quality time, share moments of happiness and sorrow, bond like long-lost friends and trust him/her blindly rather than getting glossy packages and costly gifts. After all, there is no time warp in the real world to make up for the lost time.

Love just for a day? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Love just for a day? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

SPILLING THE BEANS

Why do we need a specific day to say the things that we feel for our loved ones? Can’t we just put our feelings into words every now and then? Don’t wait for Valentine’s Day. Instead of cribbing about tiny things, say what really matters. By nestling it inside our hearts, we ourselves complicate the simplest things in life. Speak out — who knows, kal ho naa ho!

Say what you feel. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Say what you feel. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

ART OF GIFTING

A fascinating marketplace for cheesy couple gifts, shops and showrooms exhibit attractive artefacts and mislead buyers through discount coupons. Overflowing with V-Day nuggets to lure couples, Archies and Hallmark top the list. Heart-shaped boxes and mushy love messages, it is all a fallacy in the name of love! Do gifts help you strengthen your love? Not at all! Burning a hole in your pocket, parcels of love dissolve those hard-earned bucks away in thin air. Is that really the best way to demonstrate your love? Convey what you feel and give sweet surprises to them (not monetary) randomly throughout the whole year!

Wrapping it up for Valentine’s day. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Wrapping it up for Valentine’s day. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

SOLO STRUGGLE

Fortunately or unfortunately, some folks are single… but the frenzy around Valentine’s Day deeply pierces their hearts. Single men and women can’t bear the sight of mushy lovers going gaga over their fanciful plans for the day, and that PDA — right under their nose! With no one to gift them elaborate presents, they become more irritable than ever.

Single, and not ready to mingle? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Single, and not ready to mingle? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

JUST JUDGING

Falling in or out of love is not odd or unusual. But, when you start judging your partners by the gifts they give you, it becomes a big problem, indeed! One of my friends told me that she likes hanging out with a guy she recently met, but he doesn’t surprise her with cool gifts like her ex used to. Now, this is a common problem and if you’ve fallen into that trap — it’s not love that you’re looking for, but a girlfriend or boyfriend who can get you fancy stuff. Valentine’s Day is a big no-no as it promotes the idea of pleasing your lover with whimsical purchases.

Opinions are cool, but not on gifts. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Opinions are cool, but not on gifts. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

BACK TO SQUARE ONE

After tipping off the lovey-dovey feeling on Valentine’s Day, February 15 hits back in our faces with its stark reality. As the monotony seeps in, couples go back to square one! And that makes celebrating love during the Valentine’s hysteria even worse. It helps to know that February 15 is also Slap Day.

After effects of V-Day! (Source: Thinkstock Images) After effects of V-Day! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

From the eternal madness that love used to be, hasn’t it been made into something that lasts only till it fulfills our desires? An “invitation to unlock the giver’s heart”, Saint Valentine’s Keys were exchanged in 18th-century England to celebrate the day. From then on, it became an occasion to present flowers, candies and love letters to each other. But, in the times that we live in, love seems to have lost all its magic and turned into a materialistic, muggy, malicious tool on Valentine’s Day.

Sooner or later, we all realise that love heals everything, and love is all there is! But is love all that it has been painted and tainted into? Just as love cannot be expressed in words, it cannot be celebrated in a week!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd