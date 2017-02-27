What it takes to boost chances of your female sex partner’s orgasm?

Women who orgasm more are more satisfied in their relationships. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Women who orgasm more are more satisfied in their relationships. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

How women can achieve orgasm is no longer a secret as researchers have just found out what it takes to make your female sex partner reach climax.

Deep kissing, manual genital stimulation, or/and oral sex in addition to vaginal intercourse can boost chances of female orgasm, said the study by a team of US researchers.

“The results suggest a variety of behaviours couples can try to increase orgasm frequency,” said the study published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior.

With the help of an online survey, David Frederick from Chapman University and his colleagues analysed responses from over 52,000 US adults aged between 18 and 65 who were in a relationship with one person.

The study showed that women who orgasmed more frequently were likely to have a longer steamy session, receive more oral sex, and be more satisfied with their relationship.

They were also more likely to ask for what they want in bed, praise their partner for something they did in bed, call/email to tease about doing something sexual, wear sexy lingerie, try new sexual positions and anal stimulation, act out fantasies, incorporate sexy talk, and express love during sex, the researchers said.

The research also examined how orgasm frequency varied among people with different sexual orientations.

“There is a notable gap between heterosexual men and women in frequency of orgasm during sex. Little is known, however, about sexual orientation differences in orgasm frequency,” the researchers said.

The findings showed that lesbian women were more likely to experience orgasm during sex than heterosexual women.

“Heterosexual men were most likely to say they usually always orgasmed when sexually intimate (95 per cent), followed by gay men (89 per cent), bisexual men (88 per cent), lesbian women (86 per cent), bisexual women (66 per cent), and heterosexual women (65 per cent),” the study said.