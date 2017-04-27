Looking for love online? Here’s how to make a perfect profile

Searching for your dream partner online? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Searching for your dream partner online? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

If you are looking for your dream partner online, a great profile is the key. Of course you need captivating photos, but to find the right person you need to make your profile more attractive and engaging, says experts.

Gorav Aggarwal, founder of Lovevivah.com and Solene Paillet, Head of communication at Gleeden.com, a dating site give some tips on how to make a perfect profile while seeking partner online.

* Give an honest snapshot of who you are: Your profile should start by describing your most prominent and positive character traits. Are you funny? Outgoing? Creative? Loyal? Affectionate? Intellectually curious? Choose 3 or 4 adjectives that best describe your personality. If you’re at a loss, ask your friends for help describing you. How would they describe you to someone they were setting you up with?

* Profile picture speaks a lot: Photographs are the main thing to be considered while creating an online profile for a match-making website. Our first impression will let you know how much you have been attracted by the user. To create a good and attractive profile, you have to upload at least four-five latest pictures. Always take care that you upload your good photographs. Avoid group pictures on these sites.

* Describe the qualities you are looking for: When you focus on character, you are being specific as to your values, which will resonate with like-minded people. If you focus on characteristics you risk sounding superficial, rigid, or overly picky. These are not attractive qualities!

* Focus on the positives: Revise your profile and edit out all depressing or downer material. Most people are not looking for a partner in misery. It helps to focus on what you do want, not on the deal breakers. Tell your readers that you “love hiking and being outside” not that you “hate the indoors.

* Write an attention-grabbing headline: Giving your profile a headline is the perfect chance to make your profile distinctive. Consider what you’re all about and what it is you’re looking for, and make sure your headline reflects this.

* Throw in a few “action” shots: Add a few photos of you doing something that you love. Do you love baseball or softball? Show a picture of you in the batting cage. Do you rock climb? Post a pic of you heading up to a peak. These shots will draw in people with similar interests to you.

* Check your spelling and grammar: Since we’re talking about writing a profile, I have to mention spelling and grammar. There is a lot of bad spelling and grammar out there. And there are a lot of online profiles that list spelling mistakes and bad grammar as a pet peeve. And some of those same people have spelling mistakes and bad grammar in their profiles!

