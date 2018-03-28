Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: Here’s Nita Ambani’s poem ‘A Story of Love’ for the couple

Nita Ambani’s lovely poem for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will touch your heart. (Source: Nita Ambani’s lovely poem for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will touch your heart. (Source:

In a grand engagement party hosted by business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani, their elder son Akash Ambani exchanged rings with his childhood friend Shloka Mehta. With the gossip mills rife with the wedding rumours for quite some time, the star-studded affair grabbed many eyeballs. After a private ceremony in Goa, the grand celebrations in Mumbai were attended by Bollywood bigwigs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiran Rao, John Abraham and others.

Both Akash and Shloka are alumni of the famed Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies.

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: Here’s sister Isha Ambani’s loving speech

To welcome Mehta into her family and embrace the new beginning for the couple, Nita Ambani recited a beautiful poem for the two. With a wish that “they always be there holding hands side by side”, it interlaces their journey right from their school days. Read the poem A Story of Love here.

They went to Kindergarten to learn ABC,

Not knowing — que sera sera —

What their future would be…

Gummy bears and jujubes,

Sparkle pops and jelly beans…

Sweetened their lives,

From childhood through teens!

Till glasses of milk made way for cups of tea…

And the Sky fell in love with sweet Chants of glee!

From ponytails and Barbies…

From pranks and football…

The years just blended…

And, today they stand tall –

With their eyes full of love

With one single plea…

Their hearts beat in rhythm

Singing, “Will you marry me?”

Today we bless them, and today we pray:

All through their lives, on each golden day,

May they always be there holding hands side by side

May Gods shower their blessings on this groom and his bride!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd