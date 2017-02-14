Indians cheat on spouses when it comes to watching Netflix

The Indian culture has a reserved place for humour. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The Indian culture has a reserved place for humour. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

If you think your spouse is not watching Netflix shows in your absence, you are wrong. Forty-six per cent Indian couples — second only to Hong Kong — cheat on their significant other by binging ahead to watch Netflix shows, a new survey has revealed.

Surprisingly, 39 per cent streaming couples in India even said watching 2-3 episodes ahead would be a reason for a breakup.

Conducted by the online survey firm SurveyMonkey and involving 30,267 responses for on-demand streaming website Netflix, the report defines cheating as watching a TV show ahead of your significant other.

“In India where 79 per cent couples believe that streaming is a way to spend time together, almost 60 per cent of couples consider binging ahead as cheating and nearly half have even admitted to this ‘offence’,” the findings showed.

So unsurprisingly, 61 per cent of the couples cheat on comedy shows — higher than the global average of 44 per cent.

“A third or more of Indian respondents have watched ahead on every other genre polled, including documentaries, sci-fi, fantasy, drama and horror,” the study noted.

Netflix cheating in India is not intentional as 78 per cent of cheating is unplanned. It is the temptation that makes Indian couples fallible.

Forty-three per cent of Indians ‘cheat’ out of ‘fear of missing out’ (FoMO) so that they could keep up with conversations with friends and co-workers.

Cheating on your partner even when you share a room requires special skills. Forty-two per cent Indians said that when one partner falls asleep, they secretly watch Netflix shows.

But some relationship rules are bizarre. A quarter of Indians said that a partner who falls asleep deserves to be cheated on.

Hong Kong has 59 per cent of cheaters in Asia followed by 46 per cent in India. Globally, the Netherlands has the most loyal viewers at 73 per cent.