Latest News

Poll: 64% Americans support same-sex marriage

Americans are more accepting of same-sex relations, forty-seven per cent of Republicans support legalising same-sex marriage, the highest ever mark from the party.

By: IANS | Washington | Published:May 16, 2017 4:28 pm
US marriage, sex survey, same sex marrriage, same sex love, sex preference, wedding, US lesbian movement, gay movement, the pride parade, sex survey, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news Americans are more accepting of same-sex relations. (Source: File Photo)

Sixty-four per cent of Americans support same-sex marriage and say it should be legalised, according to a new poll.

ALSO READ | Men who sleep early may have healthier, fitter sperm

The results in the Gallup poll released on Monday showed a 3 per cent increase since last year and the most support for gay marriage since the US-based research organisation began tracking the issue in 1996, when just 27 per cent backed it, Politico news reported.

ALSO READ | Most people who visit the gym have sex on their minds: Survey

Democrats (74 per cent) and independents (71 per cent) have been most accepting of legalising same-sex marriages, with support among Democrats reaching a majority in 2004, followed by a majority among independents in 2007.

ALSO READ | Shy Indians shop sexual wellness products online: Survey

Forty-seven per cent of Republicans support legalising same-sex marriage, the highest ever mark from the party.

ALSO READ | Most Britons not satisfied with sex life

The Supreme Court in June 2015 legalised gay marriage nationwide in a landmark 5-4 ruling that said the Constitution bars states from denying marriage licenses to same-sex couples, reports Politico news.

ALSO READ | Sex in the City

While some may still have objections to same-sex unions over moral or religious grounds despite the Supreme Court ruling, Americans are more accepting of same-sex relations, with 72 per cent of respondents saying it should be legal.

ALSO READ | Behind every satisfied career is good sex at home

The survey of 1,011 adults was conducted May 3 to 7 via landline and cellphones.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 16: Latest News