Poll: 64% Americans support same-sex marriage

Americans are more accepting of same-sex relations. (Source: File Photo) Americans are more accepting of same-sex relations. (Source: File Photo)

Sixty-four per cent of Americans support same-sex marriage and say it should be legalised, according to a new poll.

ALSO READ | Men who sleep early may have healthier, fitter sperm

The results in the Gallup poll released on Monday showed a 3 per cent increase since last year and the most support for gay marriage since the US-based research organisation began tracking the issue in 1996, when just 27 per cent backed it, Politico news reported.

ALSO READ | Most people who visit the gym have sex on their minds: Survey

Democrats (74 per cent) and independents (71 per cent) have been most accepting of legalising same-sex marriages, with support among Democrats reaching a majority in 2004, followed by a majority among independents in 2007.

ALSO READ | Shy Indians shop sexual wellness products online: Survey

Forty-seven per cent of Republicans support legalising same-sex marriage, the highest ever mark from the party.

ALSO READ | Most Britons not satisfied with sex life

The Supreme Court in June 2015 legalised gay marriage nationwide in a landmark 5-4 ruling that said the Constitution bars states from denying marriage licenses to same-sex couples, reports Politico news.

ALSO READ | Sex in the City

While some may still have objections to same-sex unions over moral or religious grounds despite the Supreme Court ruling, Americans are more accepting of same-sex relations, with 72 per cent of respondents saying it should be legal.

ALSO READ | Behind every satisfied career is good sex at home

The survey of 1,011 adults was conducted May 3 to 7 via landline and cellphones.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now